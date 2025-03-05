The European Union He addresses one of his most transcendental summits on Thursday in his history, immersed the 27 at a delicate moment that places on the horizon a possible re -foundation for the convoluted geopolitical context triggered by the war in Ukraine and … The arrival of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States. An extraordinary summit in which the increase in defense spending and also the impact of the commercial war unleashed by the United States and that the leaders of the European Popular Party (PPE) will discuss a previous meeting, to which which Alberto Núñez Feijóo He will come with the commitment to “support EU strengthening policies, essential at the moment.”

Sources of the Spanish PP believe that it is not time for doubts. “It is not worth putting in profile,” they point out, while summarizing the position that the party will take to Europe in two words: “Intelligence and diplomacy”.

“Feijóo will insist on Thursday that it is diplomacy who saves Europe a commercial war that does not benefit anyone, but will defend firmly responding to those who compromise the options of European producers in general and Spanish in particular,” explain sources of the PP. Diplomacy, but also intelligence not to exceed the limits with Trump, with which It is “better negotiating without having insulted you before”they point out in reference to the expletives that day after day leave members of the government or the parties that form it when referring to the president of the United States. «The greatest progress in the world has arrived with free trade. The solution cannot be a war of tariffs, but we can not stay still, ”says a member of the PP address. «The greatest progress in the world has arrived with free trade. The solution cannot be a war of tariffs, but we cannot stay still, ”coincides with the leader of the PP accessed.

Beyond the tariff war, the biggest concern of the Spanish PP and Feijóo is the situation of Ukraine and its impact on the future of the European Union. To study the situation, the Galician will meet this Thursday with his German counterpart Friedrich Merzwith which he will coincide for the first time from his victory in the elections of ten days ago. Together they will analyze the geopolitical scenario and «They will work from a new Hispanic-German axiskey in the next Europe ».

Alliance with the German Merz

The relationship that both leaders have had for a long time is fluid and very cordial. Its exchange of messages is frequent, as happened last week as soon as Merz’s victory in the German elections were known, and the intention of both is to strengthen that understanding after the arrival of the German to power. «Both have a solid alliancebased on the rule of law, ”they explain from within the PP, where they are convinced that the new chancellor will contribute to the outer growth of a Feijóo that has more and more influence in Europe.

Mainly, they say “because it is still the leader of the second force of the PPE, which is the party that is already majority in almost all the countries of the Union.” «We have to work to give Europe the stability that others want to compromise», They point out from Genoa, in an idea that also slipped on Wednesday Feijóo during his speech at the assembly of the employer of car dealers.

«It is unjustifiable that we do not know what our government will defend tomorrow in the European Council. The current government does not have sufficient majority and cannot assume any international commitment. In one of the most complicated moments at the geopolitical level of the last decades of the EU and Spain, The government not only does not inform, but does not lead», Said the president of the PP, who demanded again to Sánchez to explain his intentions and clarify with what support he has in the Congress of Deputies.

From the PP of Spain they are clear to get wet and Feijóo will do during the EPP meeting prior to the extraordinary summit for Ukraine. «It is a very sensitive issue and it will be difficult to achieve a consensus», PP sources point out, convinced that the increase in defense expenditure is an issue in which everyone coincides within the EU. “The problem,” they explain, “is where that money should come from”, which according to the Ursula von der Plan to read 800,000 million, of which Spain should contribute about 25,000 million euros. “The Russian threat is evident and, depending on what happens in Ukraine, it can be more,” they point out from the PP, favorable to that increase in spending, but Without compromising public debt. In fact, in Genoa they bet on a review of the budget items with the aim of not touching the fiscal rules.