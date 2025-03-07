Police of Spain (D) and Gibraltar (i), in the border crossing in the line of conception

The popular ones ask the government if it is aware that “this practice is a risk for national police officers who could be accused of prevarication”



03/07/2025



Updated at 05: 43h.





The PP wants the government to clarify why they are not being carried out the relevant controls to the regulations of the Schengen space in the fence with Gibraltar and why the agents in charge of carrying them have not received written instructions for … Sustain this decision of the Government of Spain.

In addition, according to Europa Press, the Popular Party raises the Executive if it is aware that «This practice is a risk for national police officers that could be accused of prevarication “and that clarifies whether” those responsible for the National Police have coerced the staff “of the border post” with disciplinary sanctions “if they applied the Schengen standards.

«Do they try to know the regulations in force knowing to know? ¿Forces officials to choose between disciplinary or prevailing?

In addition, the popular deputy claims the Executive to specify “on how many occasions the head of the Local Brigade of Immigration and Borders competent in the position of the Line of Conception You have received written requests to transfer your instructions also in writing».











