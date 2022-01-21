THE TRUTH MURCIA. Friday, 21 January 2022, 08:52



The Popular Party in the Murcia City Council proposed yesterday that the municipal buses that provide service on the lines of the districts implement Navilens technology, “so that they are more accessible and closer to the users of this transport who have some degree of visual disability” .

The popular spokesperson, Rebeca Pérez, and the head of Corvera, Miguel Ángel Noguera, explained that this technology allows users to move more autonomously, to know at each bus stop which lines pass and the time remaining for the arrival of the following services. They added that with this initiative they echoed the requests made by members of this group.

Pérez considered that it was “the ideal time” as the City Council has the powers of this service.