The Popular Party of the Region of Murcia requested an urgent appearance in the Senate of the Minister of Transport, Jose Luis Ábalos, so that you “show your face” and explain your department’s plans to the Don Quixote Corridor that “would marginalize the Region of Murcia.”

This was requested by the spokesman for the PP for Transport and Urban Mobility in the Upper House, Francisco Bernabé, who warned that “You cannot throw the stone and hide your hand” before what can open the doors to a modification of the layout of the Mediterranean Corridor that would facilitate a connection between Algeciras and Castilla La Mancha, to link with Valencia, “which would leave the provinces of Murcia, Valencia and Almería out of this important infrastructure.”

Bernabé affirmed that for the PP the current route of the Corridor “is inalienable as it is proposed”, so that “this new alternative will not be tolerated because it would weaken the Spanish Southeast and would condemn the three provinces in a clear ideological sectarianism of Pedro Sánchez that only seeks to punish the territories governed by the PP».

In his argument, the senator remarked that “Murcia, Almería and Valencia are key in the national economic activity by concentrating more than half of the productive fabric and a change of route would endanger thousands of workers” so that “Ábalos cannot remain silent and must clearly explain the plans of your department. ‘

In addition, as he clarified, “all business groups have spoken out against this alternative and Ferrmed ​​himself has said that this is a real nonsense” so “Ábalos cannot wait a minute to explain because we understand that the Quijote Corridor is a clear attempt by Pedro Sánchez to harm the Murcia Region».

“At this point it is a real nonsense to proceed to change the route of this key infrastructure for European communications” stressed the senator to add that “with this alternative it is a matter of prioritizing the territories governed by the PSOE: Castilla La Mancha and the home province of Minister Ábalos, Valencia, a clear beneficiary of this initiative promoted by Sánchez and his Government.