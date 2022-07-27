The Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez Jiménez, during a speech in a plenary session held in the Congress of Deputies, in a file image. / EFE/ FERNANDO ALVARADO

EP Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 4:29 p.m.



The senators of the PP of the Region of Murcia requested the urgent appearance of the Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, in the Upper House to “explain the unjustifiable and sectarian contentious administrative appeal of the Government of Spain against the denomination of our International Airport as Juan de la Cierva” and withdraw the appeal before the TSJ “immediately”.

The national parliamentarian, Francisco Bernabé, insisted that “from the PP we oppose the contentious appeal that the Government of Pedro Sánchez has filed against the agreement of the Governing Council of our Autonomous Community, an appeal of the Socialist Executive that is not based on controversy legal or legal problem, but is based on pure political sectarianism.

In fact, as Bernabé denounced at a press conference together with his counterpart Violante Tomás, “it is a resource based on that excessive desire for confrontation that moves the current Government of Spain, punishing the Region of Murcia in an unprecedented way”, according to PP sources reported in a statement.

In the appearance, he assured that “we will demand that the will of the inhabitants of the Region of Murcia be respected and that our right to be proud of one of our most illustrious sons, one of the fathers of aeronautics worldwide, be respected.” “In what head fits that an autonomous community can promote, build and start up an airport and, nevertheless, not be allowed to name it?” asked Bernabé.

In addition, he insisted that the PP “will go to the end to paralyze this excessive decision because Juan de la Cierva is a person recognized and admired throughout the world, he has research and study centers, streets, monuments and squares with his name throughout the planet and, however, in the land where he was born they do not allow us to name the airport after him». In this regard he has asked, “why in our passports if Juan de la Cierva can be or in Getafe half a town is called the same, and our airport, not?”.

The senator stressed that “this issue is inconceivable, especially when the Ministry of Research and Science itself has one of its most prestigious scholarships under the name of Juan de la Cierva.”