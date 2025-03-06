The PP recorded yesterday in Congress its own Organic Law for the functioning of the Courts of Gender Violence after more than a hundred judges denounce that that of the Government will have negatively impact on the victims. There were 135 specialized togos who warned of a possible collapse … by the Organic Law 1/2025 of Justicethat will enter into force in October, in line with the integral guarantee of sexual freedom (that of ‘yes is yes’), and that expands its competences to other sexual violence.

The PP justifies that this competence increase, being “a political and social commitment” within the Istanbul agreement, “must be differentiated from the treatment and specialized knowledge of gender violence, to guarantee their protection and in general terms that of all women who suffer any type of violence.” The popular propose in their law Leave letter h) of article 89 of the Government Law to avoid overload.

This point attributes to the sections of gender violence the instruction of the processes for crimes against sexual freedom, of female genital mutilation, forced marriage, harassment with sexual connotation and trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation when the person offended by the crime is a woman. These courts already knew about these illicit when victim and aggressor had had a relationship, but now The link will not be necessary.

‘Nine months legis

The PP sent a battery of nine questions in writing to the government. They warn that the efficiency norm for justice will have the opposite effect; with «a 20 percent workload increase for some courts already saturated ».

Thus, they want to know “what forecasts has done justice in terms of budgetary increase” and if the government has valued “the impact of changes” on victims of gender violence due to the eventual collapse and delays.

For its part, Moncloa does not expect any change. Yesterday, the Minister of Equality, Ana Redondohe said at an EP breakfast that the government works in a decree to expand the number of specialized judges and wielded that a nine -month -old legis -legisheacted vacatio is raised so that the specialized courts “can be adapted.”