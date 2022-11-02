The reform of the crime of sedition in the Penal Code has become in recent days the political issue of greatest friction between the Government and the opposition. The PP spokeswoman, Cuca Gamarra, has asked the Executive in the control session this Wednesday in Congress to reveal “who is Mr. X” that she is negotiating with Carles Puigdemont in Waterloo. A question that she comes after the former president of the Generalitat insinuated that he received a visit from a socialist emissary to resolve the situation of his escape in Belgium.

The clash also occurs six days after the PP’s announcement to suspend the negotiations to renew the CGPJ and the Constitutional Court, after Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s men left the negotiating table when they understood that the Government was going to lower the penalties for the crime of sedition, just when the agreement by the Judiciary was about to close after four years of interim government of the judges.

For his part, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has accused the PP of dedicating itself to distributing “Spanishness and constitutionalism cards” and has highlighted that when the popular ruled Spain the country was “close to being able to break.” In addition, he has criticized the fact that the first opposition party believes that there is only a “legitimate government” when it is from his party. “Enough is enough, comply with the Constitution,” he has settled.