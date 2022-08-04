The general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, has asked the President of the Government this Thursday “to rectify” and to agree on a new energy saving plan with the communities and with the municipalities, given that the one approved on Monday in the Council of Ministers « upsets everyone.” In Genoa they consider that Pedro Sánchez “still has time to rectify” and warn that “new sacrifices cannot be unilaterally demanded while the Government continues to waste as if nothing were happening.”

Gamarra has been very critical of the fact that the chief executive gives “lessons on complying with the law” and speaks of “selfishness” from those who “demand sacrifices without making any.” He has said “perfectly understand” the discomfort of the regional presidents and has warned Sánchez that “when you impose something on people without talking about it, they rebel and say that there is another way of doing things”, in reference to the front opened by Isabel Díaz Ayuso on account of the decree law.

The number two of the popular has highlighted that the “acme of impudence” is that the Executive, which “pardons” those convicted of the ‘procés’ and “does not urge compliance with the law in Catalonia” with Castilian, comes to give “lessons” to the PP to comply with the law “to those who have never broken it.”

Gamarra has once again put on the table the need to “extend the life” of the nuclear power plants that still operate in Spain, as Germany is considering, and that provide 20% of the electricity consumed in homes, so He has asked to set aside “ideological prejudices.” He has also called on Sánchez to “redirect” diplomatic relations with Algeria to guarantee the arrival of natural gas. A problem that, he stressed, “has only been generated by him” and that “is not due to the war or to anything.”