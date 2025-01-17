The general secretary of PP, Cuca Gamarraasked the Government this Friday call elections after the president of Junts, Carles Puigdemonthas announced that it is suspending the negotiations of the General State Budgets (PGE) and other “sectoral” issues. In his opinion, “it is a Government that is dead.”

“If a Government cannot approve a Budget, if it cannot approve laws, if it cannot approve decrees, the only way it has is consult the Spanish“, he said in statements to journalists in Badalona (Barcelona) together with the mayor, Xavier García Albiol.

Gamarra has criticized that the government of the president Pedro Sanchez cannot govern because, according to her, “the only thing he is worried about and focused on is fight corruption that is besieging him.”

A Government that is “coming to its end”

After Puigdemont’s statements, he ironically said that the PSOE already “looking for flights from El Salvador to Switzerland“, to bring the rapporteur they have for the meetings between the PSOE and Junts. As he stressed, they are “before a Government that was born from a big mistake” and “is coming to an end.”

The leader of the PP has insisted that a Government that is incapable of approving Budgets, laws or decrees is a Government that “is dead“and whose only possible solution is to “consult the Spaniards” by calling elections.

“Sánchez cannot govern because does not have a parliamentary majority“He can survive in La Moncloa, but nothing more,” he stated, to criticize the fact that the President of the Government is concerned about the cases of corruption that are “besieging” him, while the problems of the Spanish people have gone “into the background.” .

Aid for DANA and Mazón’s statements

On the other hand, asked if the words of the president of the Valencian Generalitat seem appropriate, Carlos Mazónwho gave “congratulations” to the people of Loop for receiving, according to him, direct aid from the Government before the Valencians, Gamarra has tried to settle the controversy and has assured that “the important thing is that They are not arriving in Valencia“those aids.

“I believe that we must go to the origin of what is being experienced in Valenciadowhere is the help that they do not reach the Valencians?” said Gamarra, who has avoided commenting on whether he sees xenophobia in Mazón’s words.

All this after the PP spokesperson, Borja Sémper, has distanced himself from both Mazón’s statements and the message published on the party’s official profile on the social network aid requested in Arabic arrives sooner.

Gamarra has insisted that Valencians need aid to reach them and “it doesn’t reach them.” “Valencians were promised aid that the Spanish government is not requesting. The deadline ends on Tuesday so that the Government of Spain can request the aid that Europe has enabled. Why hasn’t he done it yet? Why hasn’t Pedro Sánchez set foot in Valencia since the moment he fled?” he asked.

At this point, the number two of the PP has called on the Government of Pedro Sánchez to “enable these aids now“, so that “they arrive quickly” because “people are desperate and can’t wait any longer.”