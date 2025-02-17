The Popular Party wants the minister for digital and public function transformation, Óscar López, to explain what the Government is going to do before the avalanche of complaints of Mutualistas de MUFACE for the lagoons in their health care suffered … during the last months in which the lack of tune between the offer Economic of the Government and what insurers consider minimal to continue providing the service has left the future of the model that substance the health care of 1.5 million civil functions of the State and family members in the air.

The popular echoes the complaints that the CSIF union has been repeatedly made, but also other unions such as UGT and CC.OO., on the Lagoons in health care that have suffered hundreds of mutualists in the expectation that the concert with the insurers would not last.

Specifically, the main opposition party wants to know if given the situation, the ministry will be encouraged to convene the General Council of MUFACE «to analyze the numerous complaints presented in relation to the situations of lack of health care that are being produced officials hosted by MUFACE »and that according to the CSIF union hundreds are produced every day. Also if the government plans to adopt any measure in this regard after CSIF has taken the matter to the Prosecutor’s main candidates to continue lending it, as for MUFACE itself, which is the responsibility of guaranteeing that healthcare ultimately.

The battery of questions also aspires that Minister Óscar López give some more explanation in relation to statements made a few weeks ago in which he suggested that once the current tender was closed, a reform of the current scheme of administrative mutualism would have to be approached, of the administrative mutualism, of the administrative mutualism, of the administrative mutualism, of the He said he was “far from being perfect” and regretted that there were things that had not changed in 50 years.

The popular will interrogate the minister also about the report prepared by the Independent Fiscal Responsibility Authority on the Sustainability of the current MuFACE concertthat apparently is already finished but that the ministry has not made public.