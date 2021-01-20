The spokesman for the Popular Parliamentary Group, Joaquín Segado, demanded this Wednesday that Diego Conesa “take an example of what Villegas has done and force Esther Clavero to hand over her act as mayor of Molina de Segura.”

For Segado, the first municipal authority of Molina de Segura “has sneaked into the vaccination list and has taken advantage of his position to receive the vaccine without its corresponding and skipping the national protocol.” “How long is it going to take Conesa to demand his resignation”, asked the PP leader, asking the general secretary of the Murcian socialists to “not hide and come out to show his face.”

The autonomic spokesman of the PP affirmed that we are before “a public official who has taken advantage of her condition as mayor to get vaccinated in breach of the national protocol since there are many risk patients like her among the million and a half of Murcians, and they have not yet had lucky to get vaccinated ».

“Not only has he sneaked into vaccination, but he also lies to society because no doctor is prescribing the vaccine and if he continues to maintain that argument, let him publicly say which doctor has prescribed the vaccine without being in the protocol”, said Segado .

For this reason, he demanded that Conesa “before sitting on the bench this Thursday, make public the names of leaders of his party who have been vaccinated in violation of national protocol and dismiss them all.” “We are asking neither more nor less than what has been demanded of the Popular Party,” he said.

Segado had words of recognition to Manuel Villegas: “The Region of Murcia is left without a great Minister of Health,” he said, adding that his resignation “is another gesture that honors a professional who, since May 2017, has managed health with honesty, efficiency and a vocation of public service, especially in these ten months of pandemic.

The popular spokesman, who offered a press conference together with the general secretary of the PP, Miguel Ángel Miralles, estimated that “Villegas and his team have been the architects of the fact that the beginning of the health crisis had much less incidence in the Region. They had the ability to put Primary Care as a containment dam, a measure that was very effective. And he recalled measures such as anticipation “such as the use of a mask, mass testing and coordination with municipalities.”

“He has been a highly professional advisor, who in all these months has prioritized, above all, the protection of life and health of citizens, putting difficult measures on the table, often incomprehensible, but effective” He added to lament “the unjust, disproportionate and undeserved political lynching campaign” that he has suffered in recent hours.

“With his resignation, he highlights that the management of the pandemic and the acceptance of the decisions taken by the council are above all.” He pointed out to thank him “for his work, his dedication and the great responsibility and professionalism with which he has served as a Health Minister.”