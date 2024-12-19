The popular ones ask in Congress for the auditor to appear and the contracts that were cut into pieces
The Popular Group in the Congress of Deputies has presented a series of initiatives related to the information published by ABC regarding the fact that the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO) incurred in the division of contracts within its accounting, as…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#appreciates #prevarication #division #contracts #Cancer #Center
Leave a Reply