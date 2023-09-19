Rita Barberá presenting her candidacy as mayor of Valencia, in 2011. Carles Francesc

The Valencia City Council, governed by the PP, will recognize, thanks to the support of Vox, Rita Barberá, PP councilor in the capital for 24 years, with the appointment, posthumously after her death in 2016, as honorary mayor of the capital. The decision, with the opposition against, must go through the municipal plenary session to be final but the endorsement of the councilors of the extreme right group in the Culture commission ensures the distinction. Mayor María José Catalá pays tribute to Barberá after, like the rest of the deputies of the Valencian Cortes, also those of the PP, seven years ago she asked the former councilor to renounce her senatorial status as a result of her judicial accusation for alleged money laundering “to safeguard the dignity of the representation of Valencians.”

The honorary appointment was approved this Tuesday by the Culture Commission of the Valencia City Council along with other honors and distinctions that the council awards on the occasion of October 9, Valencian Community Day, to people and entities linked to the city. The recognition is granted to the longest serving mayor of Valencia – from 1991 to 2015 – “for taking the city to levels of international importance and urban well-being not known before or after her mandate.”

“It is simply that the city fairly recognizes the work of a person who dedicated more than 20 years of his life to this city council,” said María José Catalá after insisting that Barberá “deserves all the recognition for his quiet work, quiet, very effective and that transformed the city of Valencia like it had never been transformed before.” “I think it’s fair,” he said, at the same time that he asked for “consensus” regarding this decision because “politicizing everything” is “a problem.” “They are non-ideological issues that seek a general consensus, respect for the people who have carried out their work for this city council,” he insisted.

Joan Ribó, current spokesperson for Compromís and former mayor of the capital, has reiterated, as on previous occasions, that he does not agree with the recognition of Barberá because “fully respecting her” after being mayor for 24 years, “her family is being prosecuted in this moment for issues directly related” to her time as first mayor. “What will happen if, by chance, these people were convicted for some corruption issue related to Barberá?” asked the Valencian councilor, hoping to wait for “these things to be clarified.” Ribó reminded the current mayor of her vote seven years ago: “Whether she likes it or not, Catalá voted against Rita Barberá being a senator. That’s in the story, in the papers, and no matter how much she wants to hide it, it’s there. Now they are ashamed.”

The socialist spokesperson and former vice mayor, Sandra Gómez, agrees with Ribó that “it is not the most appropriate time” to recognize Barberá because “his years in government and whether he used public money to finance his electoral campaigns will be judged.” “It is not a minor issue,” she stressed. “Until all the judicial problems that are linked to his time in government are resolved, it is not appropriate,” Gómez concluded.

The mayor has replied to the opposition that the former councilor has been exempt from any responsibility in a judicial process and regrets that the opposition thus excuses itself for not supporting her public recognition. Isabel Bonig, president of the PP in 2016, and María José Catalá herself have publicly acknowledged that the PP treated the former mayor unfairly.

The cause known as smurf, in which fifty PP councilors and staff were investigated, including Barberá, was the one that led to the former mayor, who lost the municipal leadership in June 2015 to the benefit of a coalition government formed by Compromís , PSPV and Podemos, to be investigated by the Supreme Court. This judicial investigation, archived after his death in November 2016, forced his departure from the parliamentary group and his entry into the Joint Senate Group after Barberá did not want to renounce his record.

Back to the toponym

In the same commission, PP and Vox have agreed to promote the change of what is until now the single name of the city of Valencia for the double bilingual name of “Valéncia”, in Valencian, and “Valencia” in Spanish, according to with the Standards of El Puig, Lo Rat Penat and the Royal Valencian Academy of Language (they consider Valencian a language independent of Catalan). The place name in Valencian has, according to the rules of the Valencian Academy of Language (AVL), a serious or open accent, contrary to how the PP and Vox now want to accentuate it. Compromís has already announced that it will request a report.

With this agreement, the name change procedure begins and, after the necessary reports on the change of the city’s name, it will be debated in an ordinary session of the plenary session of the City Council. Once the plenary agreement has been sent to the Generalitat, the Consell will definitively approve by decree the official bilingual name of the city of Valencia.