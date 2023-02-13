The PP celebrated this Monday the decision of the Supreme Court to maintain the sentences for the president of Esquerra, Oriol Junqueras, including the sentence of thirteen years of disqualification, and to act as a “counterweight” against the “declared will” of the Government to benefit the independence leaders. “We are glad that the rule of law works,” said the campaign spokesman, Borja Sémper, after the steering committee at the national headquarters.

The conservative leader has no doubt that the Executive will once again yield to its pro-sovereignty partners, who will continue to “register petitions in Moncloa” as they have done so far, in reference to the reform of the crimes of embezzlement and sedition. “Her answer from him,” he remarked, “is going to be yes is yes.”

Sémper advanced that they will join their votes to those of the PSOE for the processing, through the urgent route of the Law of Sexual Freedom that this Tuesday qualifies the Table of Congress. And they will do it, he explained, not because “it is of interest to the PP”, but because of a “minimum sense of decorum and responsibility” in the face of the social alarm aroused by the continuous trickle of reductions in sentences for those convicted of sexual assaults.

He also criticized Sánchez’s delay in bringing to the lower house an initiative “very similar” to the one that the popular ones already raised in December and that in Genoa they attribute to the fact that the president is focused on the internal problems of his Government. «Sánchez says that the coalition is not at risk, as if that were the important thing. Common sense is above a sloppy law, ”Semper criticized.

At the moment, neither the Government nor the PSOE have contacted the PP to discuss the changes in the controversial rule. However, “we want to vote yes out of a minimal sense of decorum. The Government is being irresponsible – the spokesman added – and we are not going to put ourselves on the same plane.

Closed the debate on abortion



On the call for “reflection” by former ministers Jaime Mayor Oreja and Jorge Fernández Díaz on the party’s position on abortion, Sémper settled any possible debate. “He has never heard Feijóo say that abortion is a right,” he said about it.

He added that the position of the popular is to accept the Constitutional ruling on the law of deadlines, since “it offers guarantees to women who undergo an abortion” and is “absolutely compatible with the defense of life and maternity.” that maintains the PP.