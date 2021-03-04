The PP has requested the urgent meeting of the committee for the follow-up of the agreements with Citizens in the Region with the aim of putting an end to the new crisis opened in the City of Murcia with the first deputy mayor and orange municipal spokesman, Mario Gómez. The popular ones will put all the meat on the grill to get Gómez out of the government team, without affecting the continuity of the coalition that both political formations decided to create in June 2019.

In the noble plant of La Glorieta they can no longer hold Mario Gómez, against whom the Popular Municipal Group has sued in court for alleged infidelity in the custody of documents and violation of secrets. They accuse him of leaking confidential documents, which were in the custody of the legal services, to a media outlet in order to damage the image of his allies.

Third call



In the afternoon of yesterday conversations took place between the directions of PP and Cs to deal with this umpteenth confrontation. Although it was speculated that a definitive solution would emerge from said negotiation, this is postponed to the next meeting of the pact’s monitoring committee. This commission is made up of José Miguel Luengo and Enrique Ujaldón, representing the popular, together with María José Ros Olivo and José Gabriel Sánchez Torregrosa, on behalf of Ciudadanos. It will be the third time that this body meets to discuss the disagreements in the first municipality of the Region between José Ballesta and Mario Gómez.

For his part, the deputy mayor is not satisfied with the criminal complaint filed against him by his government partners, who hold him responsible for an alleged infidelity in the custody of documents and violation of secrets. The spokesman for Ciudadanos even shoots at the mayor, José Ballesta, whom he reproaches for trying to silence him for denouncing the alleged irregular practices in public contracting in the City Council.

“I am totally calm, those who have to be concerned are those who have committed possible irregularities,” said the orange mayor.

In a press release, Mario Gómez regretted that “instead of receiving the support of José Ballesta to work for a more transparent and objective hiring, he tries to silence those of us who have been fighting since the beginning of the mandate so that the public contracting of this City Council stops to be news in the criminal jurisdiction as, unfortunately, is happening with the ‘Pedanías case’ “.

Also, the councilor for Development also warns the popular that he has the support of both the regional direction of Citizens and the other three councilors of the municipal group. Mario Gómez says that these “have closed ranks saying that going against any of the four is going against the entire municipal group in particular, and all the affiliates, supporters and voters that we represent in general.”

The prosecutor analyzes the information on contracts required by the UDEF to decide whether to forward it to the competent judge



On the part of the regional direction of Citizens, only the person in charge of Communication, Juan José Molina, spoke to say that Mario Gómez was calm and describe the complaint filed against him by the Murcian PP as a “smokescreen”.

Gómez also reported that, the moment I receive the letter of the criminal complaint, “I will take the false accusations made against me by the PP to the last consequences.”

The investigation in the prosecution



Above all this crisis that the coalition is going through, in addition, the proceedings opened in the Prosecutor’s Office for a possible violation of the Public Contract Law, due to the alleged improper division of several awards, fly over. These actions, still in a preliminary phase, began several months ago after a complaint filed directly with the National Police and which led to the request by the UDEF (Unit for Economic and Fiscal Crime) of various documentation to four councils: Culture – with the lighting contract–, Decentralization, Contracting –General Services– and Tourism, the latter two, in the hands of Citizens after the last municipal elections.

These preliminary proceedings have been divided into several blocks that are distributed by prosecutors Juan Pablo Lozano and Antonio Vivo. In the current phase of this preliminary investigation, the documentation sent to the Public Ministry by the UDEF is being analyzed. Only in the event that possible evidence of a crime is appreciated would a criminal court case be opened. In addition, the Public Ministry received in July of last year a complaint from the PSOE for an alleged plot to finance the PP in the 2019 election campaign through the UTE STV-Actúa, which later won the multimillion-dollar Parks contract and Gardens.