The Popular Party will require the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, to give explanations about the increase in military spending and the government’s strategy in the Ukrainian conflict, Some explanations that, in his opinion, President Pedro Sánchez does not give.

It has been the Deputy Secretary of Territorial Organization of the PP, Carmen Fúnez, who explained this Saturday at an act of the party in Córdoba that her party “will force the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, to Give the explanations in the commitments and the agreements with their partners and also at European level in this matter. “

They will, explains Fúnez, through an urgent interpellation in the Plenary before the European Council next Friday March 21.

Fúnez has said that the explanations they will demand from Robles are “The explanations that its president does not want to give”, in the context “of parliamentary and democratic darkness” of the PSOE.

The popular spokeswoman has also said that the PP parliamentary group has registered a non -law proposition (NLP) in the Congress of Deputies so that all the Chamber Groups “They portray” about the increase in the defense budget.

Fúnez recalled that the head of the opposition, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, said after meeting Sánchez in La Moncloa, that the government “It doesn’t have a plan.”

“The transcendental nature of the commitment that Pedro Sánchez has assumed with the rest of the European Union members to increase defense spending makes it mandatory to explain it And defend it in the Congress of Deputies and can be voted by all parliamentary forces, “said the popular spokeswoman.

The popular want all parties in Congress to “say, yes or noSánchez, the socialists and the rest of the partners who accompany them in the government coalition. “

Carmen Fúnez denounced the “antiparliamentarism that is being exercised in the Congress of Deputies is becoming In a descriptive sign of Sanchismo “, And criticized the president of the lower house, Francina Armengol, whom she accused of “blocking 18 bills.”

According to Fúnez, Armengol and the PSOE “They are using absolutely tortichera The table of the Congress of Deputies and have made it today a tentacle of the Sanchista government. “





The popular spokeswoman added that “Pedro Sánchez, in September of last year he was willing to govern our country Without the General Courts Contest and is indeed fulfilling it, with irreparable damage to the democracy of our country. “

Fúnez added that Sánchez “It has the entire legislature without complying with one of the constitutional precepts essential, and is to register and present in the Courts a Law of General State Budgets. “

Fúnez described Sánchez’s behavior as “antidemocratic”, which “It adds to the colonization of institutions, to the attacks on justiceto journalists and the permanent disqualification of the opposition. “

“In the end we conclude that For Sánchez everything is worthfor this government, everything is valid, when it has neither principles, scruples, nor common sense, “added the popular deputy.

The vice -secretary of Territorial Organization of the PP added that “the corruption, parliamentary blockadewhat shows us is a weak president and possibly the least reliable president of the entire European Union. “