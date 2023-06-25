The political situation has taken an important turn in the last two weeks. Alberto Núñez Feijóo continues to be the clear favorite to win and govern after the elections on July 23, according to practically all the polls, but the pre-campaign has quickly positioned itself on an axis that does not interest the PP at all, according to several of them. its leaders: that of its pacts with Vox, which have led it to coalitions in 140 municipalities and in the Valencian Community. And thus they open the scenario of a possible pact in La Moncloa with Santiago Abascal as vice president.

Feijóo wants to get out of this framework quickly and has given clear instructions to freeze the negotiations in the communities that still remain to be resolved —Extremadura, Aragón, the Balearic Islands, Murcia— and return to the axis that dominated the campaign of the municipal ones and that was so successful for the popular ones: that of anti-Sanchism. The last video of the PP is very clear, it tries to encourage people to vote in the middle of July with a strong idea: send Sánchez on permanent vacation. “Let’s let him pack his bags quietly.” “And let him go now, please.” “And that he continue thinking about politics, but from his house.” They are arguments that several voices point out about Sánchez.

This coming week the PP will try to return to anti-Sanchism, or the pacts with Bildu and ERC, which dominated the previous campaign and are decisive, according to the 40dB survey published by EL PAÍS and Cadena SER, for that 9% transfer of votes from the PSOE to the PP that breaks the balance and —added to the vote of Ciudadanos, which the popular take practically in full— makes them favorites. However, in the PSOE, even without definitive data – they will arrive in the next few days with new surveys – they are already clearly detecting the effect of these PP-Vox pacts and the enormous role that the most extreme positions of Vox are having on voters progressives. The PP has not only agreed to a coalition in Valencia and has given the vice presidency to Vicente Barrera, a bullfighter who consulted the networks to see if they named his horse Viriato, Escipión, Caudillo or Duce. In addition, with his votes he has made Gabriel Le Senne president of the Balearic parliament (who wrote that “women are more belligerent because they lack a penis”, among other xenophobic and denialist comments). It has also made Marta Fernández, a declared anti-vaccination and climate change denier, president of the Cortes of Aragón who said of Irene Montero “that she only knows how to kneel to thrive.”

The Socialists believe that this 9% drain, the largest in the entire legislature, is clearly slowing down and that the classic Socialist vote is beginning to mobilize, something that did not happen strongly in the municipal elections. Some pollsters consulted, even without definitive data, do admit that a reactivation of the socialist vote has been detected. In the PP, however, several leaders point out that their data does not detect that this flow from the PSOE towards them is slowing down. They do admit that the PSOE is growing slightly, but it is because it is attracting votes from Sumar, according to their analysis. Meanwhile, in Yolanda Díaz’s group they are convinced that from now on they will rise in the polls once the internal battle with Podemos for the lists is over, which wore them down. The PP is also attacking Díaz because it is key for the right-wing block that Sumar does not take third position and can thus begin to take seats away from Vox. Díaz appeals to a broad vote, not only to the traditional space of the left. “I want to be the first green president of Spain,” she said this Saturday, looking for that ecological vote that the PSOE also pursues.

In La Moncloa they are convinced that this was not the campaign they expected in the PP. The prominence of the pacts with Vox is surprising the popular, who seemed confident that this matter would disappear once the municipal agreements were completed. The great elephant in the room that the PP does not want to talk about continues to be the coalition with Vox for La Moncloa. Feijóo and his people point out that there will be no coalition, but external support, as they claim in Extremadura. The truth is that the distribution of percentages suggested by the polls is much more similar to that of the Valencian Community, where there was a coalition. But the PP wants to install the idea that the coalition is not automatic, and that is why the fight in Extremadura is so important. And Abascal is sending the opposite message: he is willing to put up with it and if they need him they will have to make him vice president. “If they don’t want us in the government, good luck with the PNV and the others,” a Vox leader boasts.

That is the framework of the campaign of the far-right formation: they appeal to the most conservative voters so that they know that Vox will enter the Government to pull the PP to the right on issues with the most ideological charge. And they are convinced that the agreements in town halls and in the Valencian Community benefit them, because the usefulness of voting for Vox is demonstrated, precisely the opposite of the argument used by the PP to try to recover part of that space. That is why Vox will hold out in Extremadura, because it cannot accept the idea that it is a useless vote.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The Socialists are stunned by the PP-Vox war in Extremadura. Some in La Moncloa believe that it is “a little theater”, as Félix Bolaños said this Friday, and they will agree when the generals pass. But among the socialists of Extremadura they believe that María Guardiola has opted for an electoral repetition and they are not only outraged —that implies leaving Extremadura with a government in office for more than seven months, which puts important investments at risk— but they believe that this could give the left a chance: those elections would no longer be with an anti-Sanchista wave and could harm whoever forced them, this is the PP, as happened with the PSOE in 2019.

The Socialists believe that Guardiola has screwed up by giving them control of the regional parliament table and has “humiliated” Vox and is risking too much, which could benefit the Socialists with Guillermo Fernández Vara as a candidate or with another of the next generation . In Guardiola’s environment, on the contrary, they think that new elections with or without Vara would allow her to capture more socialist votes and even think about an absolute majority and, above all, to corner Vox even more. The only time the right wing governed in Extremadura, it did so with Monago, who was called “the red baron” because his main adviser, Iván Redondo, drew an image centered on him and far removed from the PP prototype to seek socialist votes.

In the PSOE they are convinced that this start of the pre-campaign suggests that there is still a party. Everyone is clear that the fear of Vox is no longer enough, that it did work in April 2019, and that is why many records are sought, and above all they continue to claim management and appeal to good economic data. But in Sánchez’s team they believe that it is impossible for all these pacts with Vox to have no cost for the PP. And that is why Sánchez insisted this Saturday in Tenerife, that the PP and Vox are “a bridge to the past” that has a “great power of destruction” of the rights achieved. “Free areas of the LGTBI collective are created, LGTBI flags are removed from the facades of town halls, they agree that there are no concentrations of rejection against sexist violence, it is said that there is no sexist violence, equality councilors are removed. Presidencies are given to deniers who say, with great honor, that neither they nor their children were vaccinated, ”he cried, with a final direct attack on Feijóo:“ Neither hard divorces nor soft divorces. Sexist violence is always unjustifiable.” The PSOE thus tries to exploit to the maximum something that it believes complicates the centrist image that Feijóo wants to exhibit. But the popular ones seem convinced that they continue to have the winning card of the campaign: anti-Sanchism.