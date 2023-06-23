The strong political polarization of Spain has led to sustainable mobility: several municipalities that are inaugurating local governments of the PP and Vox, such as those of Valladolid, Elche, Palma de Mallorca and Gijón -the latter, with Foro Asturias-, have announced that they are going to remove bike lanes, after campaigning against some of them. The municipalities defend that they eliminate them because they are “badly made” or “they bother traffic”, while experts point out that the ultra-right has made a banner of “the freedom to move by car”. In places like Denmark and the Netherlands, support for cycling is widespread and not even the far right is proposing measures to reduce cycling.

“The bike lane is not for the left or the right, but an infrastructure demanded by the whole of society, that is, transversal. According to the Ecobarometer of Andalusia, which can be extrapolated to other regions, 63% of those who use it are in the center of the ideological scale”, answers David Moscoso, professor of Sociology at the University of Córdoba. “However, Vox opposes them with a discursive political strategy that serves to reinforce their position on climate change, and to try to win votes from angry citizens who have the idea that there must be freedom to drive where they want and when they want. want,” he adds.

Henar Ginés, analyst at the survey company, agrees 40dB.: “There is a tendency to think that environmental measures are more left-wing, but caring for the environment is a transversal concern, so it permeates right-wing parties.” And he provides another key: “When we ask about municipal problems, sometimes the bike lanes come out. People are usually in favor of it, but sometimes they oppose its implementation because it creates traffic problems and traffic jams. In other words, although many think that we have to move towards more sustainable mobility, sometimes they are seen more as a nuisance than as an advantage”.

These “nuisances” heated the campaign in Elche, whose new City Council is going to eliminate two cycling routes – on Juan Carlos I avenue and on Mariano Soler Olmos and Teulada streets -, as confirmed by its mayor, Pablo Ruz (PP). : “Some bike lanes have been done well, but these two have been done badly, they are generating a lot of traffic jams and problems with buses and ambulances, and they have generated an outcry against the public, which is why we are going to eliminate them.” They are spacious and comfortable infrastructures for pedalers, but they bother traffic. “We are not against bike lanes, in fact we are going to build more. You have to go towards sustainable mobility, but in freedom”, adds the councilor.

Bicycle and scooter users in the lane that gives access to the Poniente bridge, in Valladolid. emilio friar

The same will happen in Valladolid, Gijón —which have not responded to EL PAÍS— and Palma de Mallorca. Jesús Julio Carnero (PP), councilor from Valladolid, will eliminate cycle lanes on Paseo Isabel la Católica —a wide, comfortable and safe bicycle lane— and López Gómez street so that the city stops being “jammed and chaotic”. In the Asturian city, the mayoress Carmen Moriyón (Forum) will reverse the reduction in traffic and the bicycle lane of the Wall and will allow more cars to enter the city. Meanwhile, Jaime Martínez (PP) will eliminate the cycle path that runs through the Plaza de España in Palma “because of the insecurity it generates for pedestrians and the bikes themselves”, while the case of the other infrastructures “will have to be assessed”, as he explains a city spokesperson. In 2019, José Luis Martínez-Almeida also made his debut as mayor of Madrid by eliminating bike lanes in the capital.

Controversy over European funds

Arcadi Spain, responsible for mobility of the PSOE, believes that the PP and the extreme right “have used the period of transformation of cities, which generates friction and anger, to go against common sense.” In his opinion, “it is not a question of belief, but of evidence: cars generate pollution, which has effects on health, and traffic jams. We are not against cars, but to make cities healthier we need more sustainable mobility, with more bicycles and public transport. In addition, a lot of European funds have been invested in it”.

A cyclist next to the illuminated sign on Avenida de Isabel la Católica that indicates the number of daily and annual users of the bike lane, this Thursday. emilio friar

That is one of the most controversial issues about these mobility reversals: some of the bike lanes that are going to be demolished have been paid for with Next Generation aid, as is the case in Elche, as confirmed by its councilor. “There is a certain risk of losing that money and have to return it”, points out Arcadi Spain. Mayor Ruz denies it: “With European funds, a three-kilometer bike lane was paid for, and we are only going to dismantle 700 meters. There will be no problem and we will not have to return the money. What there is is social response: this past Thursday a demonstration was called in the town of Alicante that brought together hundreds of people against the dismantling of that road.

Many times, the bike lanes are an element of confrontation between the right-wing opposition and left-wing councils. “Vox opposes these measures to generate an impact and set an agenda,” says Moscoso. “On the other hand, the municipalities where the PP governs also build bike lanes and there are no controversies,” he adds. He picks up the glove Andrés Lorite, spokesman for PP Transport in Congress: “In Madrid and Córdoba, where we govern, cycle paths have been built. These infrastructures are neither of the right nor of the left, but something positive and for which we are committed. If one is removed, it is because it is poorly planned or creates problems for the neighbours”.

Demonstration against the dismantling of a bike lane, on Thursday in Elche. joaquin de haro

Fernando Martínez Vidal, a Vox councilor in the Madrid City Council, agrees: “I don’t know if a part of the right perceives that the bike is from the left, but it is important that we try to take away that flag. We defend that there are more bike lanes and freedom of movement, but without prohibiting the private vehicle”. The Castellana cycling route in the capital, for example, was promoted by his party and the PSOE, in the face of the reluctance of the PP. However, in other towns, his formation calls for eliminating bike lanes and is against low emission zones, which reduce pollution. Neither Vox Nacional nor its spokesperson in Elche have wanted to respond to this report.

“Do not eliminate a single bike lane”

In the countries of northern Europe, the bike is something transversal to all parties. “It is necessary to avoid that getting around by bike is seen as something on the left, because those who do it are of all political persuasions,” says Thomas Krag, from the Danish Cycling Embassy. “All the parties in Denmark agree that cycling should be promoted and not a single cycle lane removed,” he continues.

A woman cycles along a bike lane in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Erhan Demirtas (NurPhoto/Getty)

The same is true in the Netherlands, where cycling figures on political agendas as part of mobility and health plans, although the Green Left, left-liberals (D66) and socialists are the ones who pay more attention to this matter. The bike is a mode of transport without discussion, and for this reason emphasis is placed on a safer use for children and adults. “The current centre-right Dutch government has announced €1.1bn of new investment in cycling. The point is that all motorists in the Netherlands are also cyclists,” says Henk Swarttouw, president of the European Federation of Cyclists. “For us, it is a transversal issue for the whole of society, a national pride, which is why the construction of new bicycle lanes is not a topic of discussion that divides the political parties,” says Roel Nieuwenkamp, ​​ambassador of the Netherlands in Spain. .

There is controversy in Germany, where until this year it seemed that the progressive expansion of the urban cycling network was taken for granted regardless of who governed, but Berlin has just shown that this is not the case. The capital has gone from being governed by a coalition of Social Democrats, Greens and the left to giving the baton to the conservative Kai Wegner, who made the defense of private cars one of his campaign axes. The effects are already noticeable: the Councilor for Mobility, from the CDU, has paralyzed all new bike lane projects. In a letter to the districts she has made it clear that her priority is the private vehicle. You should not miss, she assures her, not a lane or “a single parking space.” The cycling associations prepare protest demonstrations.

With information from Isabella Ferrer (The Hague) and Elena G. Sevillano (Berlin).

