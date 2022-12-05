Tribute to the Constitution before the monolith of the Magna Carta in the main boulevard of the city. / jaime insa / agm

PP and Vox in Lorca did not attend the act of homage to the Constitution in Lorca on Monday, which was held in front of the monolith of the Magna Carta on the main avenue of the city. The PP spokesman, Fulgencio Gil, said that “we are not going to participate in paripés with those who destroy the Constitution, pardon traitors and demolish solidarity between Spaniards by closing the Transfer.”

Gil added that they are “fed up with hypocrisy” and recalled that the PSOE voted against a motion presented by his group in the municipal plenary session to maintain the crimes of sedition and embezzlement. Vox spokeswoman Carmen Menduiña expressed herself in similar terms, assuring that “we will not attend any act with the parties that are violating and destroying our Constitution.”

The spokesperson for the municipal socialist group, Isabel Casalduero, was especially critical of the absence of the PP and stated that “it is contempt for the constitutional spirit, Lorca and the participants in this commemoration event.” She considered “very serious that this contempt is done by a government party and a spokesperson who became mayor of Lorca.” She regretted that the PP has completely lost its way and is adrift becoming the white brand of Vox ».

The event was attended by the mayor, Diego José Mateos, the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures, María González Veracruz, the national deputy of the PSOE Marisol Sánchez, councilors of the PSOE and the deputy mayor of Cs, Francisco Morales. A group of children read some of the articles of the constitutional text.