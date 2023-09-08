Works to protect the cross in the Plaza de Germanías in Elche, in an image from this Thursday.

The local government of Partido Popular and Vox in Elche have begun work on the reform of a central square, located on the well-known Paseo de Germanías, where a cross considered a vestige of Francoism will be preserved. It was inaugurated with songs of the Falangist anthem Face to sun on August 13, 1944 with the motto “To the fallen for God and for Spain”. And erected during “the most fascist period of the Franco dictatorship, dedicated to a part of the dead of the Civil War”, according to a group of sixty History teachers from the María Teresa Vega Association of Professors and History Professors. However, the current municipal executive of PP and Vox continues to defend that it is “a symbol of reconciliation.” The mayor, Pablo Ruz, of the PP, continues to defend that the cross is not a vestige of Francoism, but rather “represents the two sides that fought in the Civil War.”

This was reiterated this morning by Ruz, who, accompanied by his Vox government partner, Aurora Rodil, visited the rehabilitation works of this space, which has a budget of one million euros, with a grant from European funds EDUSI . The mayor has insisted that the cross is a “symbol of harmony.” In addition, he has highlighted that “the cross transcends the political and is a sign of the embrace that all Spaniards gave each other in the year 78 ″. In fact, during the last legislature, the popular decided to present a motion to shield the square and, therefore, the cross, requesting that it be declared an Asset of Local Relevance. A request that was rejected by PSOE and Compromís, until now in the Elche government, considering that it is a vestige of Francoism.

Works on the Paseo de Germanías in Elche. JOAQUIN DE HARO

The previous progressive government had already presented a reform project for this space that involved the removal of the cross, in compliance with the Democratic Memory Law, to convert the square into an exhibition space within the framework of Human Rights. In addition, the intention was to set up an interpretation center on the Civil War, in the bomb shelter located in the same square, coordinated by a historian from Amnesty International.

The current mayor maintains, however, that this initiative “does not offer an objective vision or for harmony.” He insists that it is “a confrontation that historians have to continue studying”, he prefers that they talk about “what unites us, the transition, harmony and the constitution”. In this direction, a tribute will be made in the square to the first democratic mayor in Elche, the socialist, Ramón Pastor, who for Ruz is a benchmark in management. Even so, the mayor has warned that the shelter will be rehabilitated to make it visitable.

The previous local executive abandoned the process to award the works during his tenure, alleging that the company that had submitted did not meet the legal requirements. But, in addition, the decision also weighed on the mobilization in the final stretch of the legislature, sometimes with more than 3,000 people, organized by the Popular Party, Vox, Ciudadanos and the Platform that was created in defense of the Cross.

The latter met on the 13th of each month to pray the rosary with the intention of ensuring that PSOE and Compromís did not remove this symbol that they consider a “Christian and non-political” monument. They considered, in fact, that the decision of the previous executive was limited to a rejection of religious symbols. One of the representatives of the platform is, at the moment, the adviser of the Senior area governed by the Vox spokesperson, Aurora Rodil.

During this morning’s appearance, Rodil expressed his satisfaction at the start of the reform work on the square with a “spirit of concord, reunion and civility” because he believes that “the wounds must be closed as the fathers of the constitution did ” and insists that “later generations cannot open wounds that the Spaniards themselves decided to close”. The Vox spokesperson has remarked her pleasure that the cross remains in the square because she has insisted that “a Christian cross never has a political meaning.”

Even so, the extinct Department of Democratic Quality of the Botànic government, which President Mazón has eliminated in its executive, demanded that the previous PSOE and Compromís council remove the cross, in compliance with the Historical Memory Law. In this sense, the mayor of Elche, Pablo Ruz, has explained that they have already had communications with the Culture area and have their approval to maintain this monument. Aurora Rodil, for her part, has clarified that the disagreement of the previous Valencian government with the intentions of PP and Vox was “artificial” because “the cross has long been designated politically” Rodil has added that crosses throughout the world mean the Christianity and Christianity is the foundation of our nation.”

Reactions from the opposition

The municipal groups of PSOE and Compromís, now in the opposition but until May 28 in the municipal government, have shown their rejection of the decision of PP and Vox to maintain the cross. The PSOE Elx spokesman, Héctor Díez, has insisted that “with regard to the Francoist monument, the socialist position is to comply with the law and, in its place, erect a monument around Human Rights”. Díez added that “no matter how much a Francoist element puts on makeup, it will never be an element of harmony.”

For her part, the spokeswoman for Compromís, Esther Díez, has indicated that they will use all the mechanisms at the local and parliamentary level in Les Corts to demand that the cross be removed. Díez considers that it is a breach of the Democratic Memory Law. In addition, Díez has demanded that Ruz clarify why she has assured that the Civil War interpretation center proposed in the original project is not “objective”. The Compromís spokesperson asks if she is playing a “dangerous equidistance between Francoism and democracy”.