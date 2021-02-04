The debate for the validation of the decree that regulated the figure of the vulnerable consumer has been transformed, as was foreseeable, into a new scuffle between the Government and the opposition on account of housing and squatting. The parliamentary spokesperson of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, has indicated the intention of her party to appeal against this rule in the Constitutional Court, something that Vox has also said it will do. Ciudadanos and PDeCat have also shown their opposition to the decree, which nevertheless has the support of the majority of groups in the chamber. The Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, has shown his intention to request the processing of the decree as a bill, with which after its foreseeable validation a parliamentary procedure would begin that will allow amendments to be introduced.

Although Royal Decree Law 1/2021, approved on January 19, had as its main objective the regulation of the vulnerable consumer figure, it was its first final provision that has raised the most dust. It corrected the anti-eviction decree that the Government had approved a month earlier, to also extend the application of that rule to criminal procedures (which was initially only contemplated when the eviction followed the civil procedure). To do this, it corrected the first text, which stated that the rule could not be applied if entering the property was “the consequence of a crime.” This reference was eliminated and restricted only to cases in which the entry “occurred through intimidation or violence against people”.

The real estate sector already showed its position against the change, claiming that it protects some criminal assumptions (peaceful usurpation), although legal experts doubt its real consequences, as it has a very limited scope. The legislation protects the occupation of housing without enabling title (that is, illegally) only when it comes to economically vulnerable households with minors, dependents or victims of gender violence.

In the initial presentation of the decree, Minister Garzón has barely made reference to the housing issue, focusing on the central aspect of the regulation and the one that is also the responsibility of his Ministry. But in the first answer that he has obtained, it has become clear that the debate would go in other directions. Gamarra has assured that the intention of the Executive is none other than “to endorse the illegal occupations as an appetizer to the interventionist and communist housing law”, alluding to the norm that the Executive is preparing and that it would be the first state housing law of the Democracy. The spokeswoman for the main opposition party has indicated that “the only beneficiaries of rules like this will be the mafias and squatters” and has defended that the right to private property is “attacked”, on which a resource will be based. party will present before the Constitutional Court.

Majority in favor

In their turns of intervention, also Vox, through Cristina Alicia Esteban, and Ciudadanos, with Eduardo Bal, have attacked the decree, estimating that they represent a call for occupation. The formation of Santiago Abascal has announced that it would also appeal to the Constitutional Court, while Bal recalled that the first anti-eviction rule, that of last December, had the support of his party. This does not have it since, in his opinion, “it is illegal because the penal code obliges the security forces to repair the effects of a crime.” PDeCat has also announced its opposite vote, although it has shown itself in favor of being processed as a bill.

Left-wing forces and the PNV have shown their support for the norm, although Pilar Valluguera (ERC) has described it as a “salad decree.” “It has a little bit of everything,” added the Catalan deputy, who has focused her speech on denouncing that “demagoguery is to say that one day you are going to leave home and when you return they have occupied it and that this text allows it.” The two coalition government forces have also accused the opposition of “demagogy”. The PSOE deputy Marisol Sánchez has described the speech of the opposition as “smoldering lies and lies”, which she has accused of reaching the Chamber “spreading and instilling fear and fear.” Sánchez has defended that in the norm “there is no effect called for the occupation”, due to the temporary limitation of the same, and that “it does not infringe the right to private property” since it is a judge who decides to stop the eviction.

The package of measures approved between December and January is temporarily limited to the state of alarm – although we can certainly have shown its willingness to extend some measure further through the future housing law. The decree of December, which is the one that really regulated how to proceed with the evictions until next May 9 (when theoretically the state of alarm ends), also contemplates that the suspension of the eviction lasts a maximum of 3 months, regulates compensation to the owners if after that period they have not regained possession of their home and points out that the assumptions of vulnerable people without title only apply to flats of large owners that were empty (if it is shown that the property is someone’s first or second residence, do not applies). In none of the cases contemplated (the main one is that of people with a rental contract who cannot afford the rent) the suspension of the eviction is automatic, it is the judge who, when the case comes to him through civil or criminal procedure , decides whether to stop the eviction after requesting a report from social services.