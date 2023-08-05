The agreement between PP and Vox in Aragon, signed yesterday, leaves out the interconnection of basins that Abascal’s party defended during the electoral campaign of the autonomous communities on May 28. The agreement includes in the penultimate point of block eight “the development of all the hydraulic regulation works necessary to guarantee the statutory reserve, the modernization and expansion of irrigation, the industrial and mouth supply and the efficient use of water resources in the next decades”, without mentioning transfers or a national water plan.

However, in the investiture pact PP-Vox, of the Generalitat Valenciana, it does appear to defend “in all instances the policy of transfers such as that of the Tajo-Segura.” Point 21 of that agreement speaks of demanding “the approval of a National Water Plan and a Pact for Water that respects the right to this essential good.”

The Aragonese leader of Vox, Alejandro Nolasco, future first vice president of the Government of the popular Jorge Azcón, assured that his formation “does not give up anything”, but the agreement they have reached with the Popular Party includes exclusively what refers to that point of the program of 80 points agreed with its partners.

“It is exclusively what we have talked about and it is the common point that we are going to try to fulfill,” said Nolasco. In addition, he added that his party is “positive” for this agreement that does not include the interconnection of basins.

The PP parliamentary spokesperson in Aragon, Ana Alós, was in charge of signing the agreement by which Vox enters the Government with two ministries, one of them linked to the vice presidency of Nolasco, in her explanation.

As explained by the popular, one thing is what each party has in its electoral program and another, the agreement they have signed to form a government in Aragon.

«What we are going to defend tooth and nail and what we are going to work for from the Government is going to be for the Aragon water reserve, the construction and promotion of all the necessary hydraulic works for Aragon, which we need to guarantee irrigation, drinking water and industrial use. That’s what this agreement says. There is nothing else, “said the popular spokesperson.

The PP maintains its offer to Antelo and marks distances with the Aragonese case The government pact reached yesterday in Aragon by PP and Vox, which gives a vice-presidency and two councils to those of Abascal, does not change the position of the Popular Party in the Region of Murcia because the situations are different. From the PP they assure that they maintain their offer to reach a programmatic agreement with the team of José Ángel Antelo to unlock the investiture and are willing to grant them the regional senator and a position on the Assembly table, without entering the Governing Council. The popular ones remember that they obtained 43% of the votes in the Region and were two short of the absolute majority, so they only need the abstention of Vox. In Aragon, on the other hand, they reached 35.5% support and at least six yeses from those of Abascal were essential to form a government. In addition, in the Region the left does not add up to go to the investiture, unless those of Antelo vote with PSOE and Podemos. In Aragon, on the other hand, the numbers do give them. See also “House of the dragon”: writer does not understand why fans love Daemon In this line, they emphasize that the Popular Party of the Region has achieved the best results in Spain, staying at the gates of an absolute majority. However, they understand that it is in the Region where Vox’s demands are greatest. For its part, Vox Murcia, through social networks, asked López Miras to take note of the PP of Aragón, which has “understood the mandate of the polls.” Likewise, from the formation chaired by José Ángel Antelo they have once again criticized López Miras, “who continually vetoes Vox in the Region of Murcia, and denies Murcians a serious and stable government for the next four years.”

In addition, he insisted on separating the government agreement from the electoral programs of each of the formations that make it up.

In the electoral campaign it was even said that Vox had blown up any type of investiture agreement in Aragon by proposing the interconnection of basins, which Abascal’s party has in its electoral program, defending that they say the same throughout Spain.

Jorge Buxadé, Vox’s vice president of Political Action, recently stated on Twitter that “if Vox is not in the Government, there will be neither interconnection of basins nor a national irrigation plan”, in response to the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who in a meeting in Zaragoza, during the last electoral campaign of 23-J, defended that the transfer of the Ebro should not be seen as a solution.