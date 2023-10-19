The mayor of Valencia, María José Catalá, in red, at the National Holiday Day parade in Madrid on October 12. Daniel González (EFE)

The PP and Vox finalize the entry of the ultra formation into the Government of the Valencia City Council. The agreement is imminent and could be officially announced this Friday. The mayor of Valencia, Maria José Catalá, from the PP, intended to govern as a minority with her 13 councilors and the support of the four from Vox. Together they have 17 councilors, the absolute majority in a council made up of 33 councilors in which the left has 16 (Compromís, nine and PSOE-PSPV, seven). Catalá went so far as to name Vox “her preferred partner”, but Santiago Abascal’s party has not stopped pushing to enter the Government in the four months that the PP government lasts.

The details of the agreement have not been revealed nor have the positions that the Vox councilors will occupy, beyond the fact that the distribution will reflect the weight of each party based on their results in the municipal elections on May 28. The possibility that Juan Manuel Badenas, municipal spokesperson for Vox, will be appointed as second deputy mayor has not been confirmed. With this agreement, Valencia joins the Valencian municipalities governed by the PP and Vox, such as Elche, Torrent or Castellón. In the first two, the party with the most votes was the PSPV-PSOE, in the third, the PP.

The tone of Vox spokesperson Juan Manuel Badenes had already dropped in decibels yesterday Wednesday in the public appearance where he announced his group’s support for the tax ordinances prepared by the PP and that will reduce tax collection by 70 million starting in 2024. Vox warned only a few days before that it would not vote in favor of them. Between both moments there was a meeting, held on Tuesday afternoon, between Catalá and his team with the ultra formation, which was attended not only by the municipal spokesperson, but also by the deputy in Congress and provincial president of Vox in Valencia. , Ignacio Gil Lázaro. From there came the support of Santiago Abascal’s party for the PP’s tax ordinances in Valencia. The mayor denied on Wednesday that there was a global pact behind the meeting but contacts have intensified in recent hours and continue.

Juan Manuel Badenas, on October 11, when he covered the open accent of the native name of Valencia with a Spanish flag.

Since Catalá formed a government in the Valencian capital, in mid-June, Vox has demanded to enter the executive in exchange for the four votes that give the PP its 17 absolute majority. Badenas has told him in public up to four times that he had extended his hand to the PP. But the mayor has delayed the agreement until she had to carry out core City Council policies, such as tax ordinances or budget negotiations. An agreement with the opposition was not possible, so the only way was Vox.

Municipal sources suggest that an agreement was expected for September, upon returning from vacation, but the investiture of Alberto Núñez Feijóo and other elements of national politics have delayed an alliance that was seen coming from the same electoral night of May 28, in that the popular candidate, María José Catalá, was the most voted in the city, with 13 councilors, but she did not have enough strength to win her municipal policies as a minority.

Vox has not hidden and has maintained a demanding tone towards the PP every time it has had to support it on issues such as the change of accent to the city of Valencia, against the criteria of language academics, or when negotiating with the owner of the Valencia Football Club an exit to the construction of the new stadium, whose construction has been paralyzed since 2009. The ultra formation has not only threatened Catalá with no but has put it into practice. Last Friday, without going any further, he voted against, along with the opposition parties of Compromís and PSPV, the new management team proposed by the PP to run the Municipal Transport Company in the capital.

The opposition groups in the City Council already warned yesterday, after learning of Vox’s support for the tax ordinances in the Finance Commission, that the gesture hid “a covert global pact.”

