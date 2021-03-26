The Popular Party and the three deputies expelled from Vox in the Regional Assembly advanced this Friday in the closing of an agreement that “will give stability to the regional government” until the end of the legislature. At the meeting, the general secretary of the PPRM, José Miguel Luengo and the spokesman of the former Vox, Juan José Liarte, agreed as the axes of the agreement the processing of regional budgets, once the spending ceiling and the bill is practically finalized.

Both agreed to highlight “the importance” of the budgets of the Autonomous Community “as an essential instrument to successfully face the economic recovery,” as José Miguel Luengo remarked. They recall, in this sense, that this year the region will have 600 million euros more to “strengthen health, education and essential public services.”

Another aspect addressed has been the Social Services Law, the processing of which they agreed to speed up. Currently, the norm is in the period of presentation of amendments in the Regional Assembly. It is an “essential” law in these times of pandemic as it “guarantees benefits, ensures their universality and corrects inequalities between municipalities in social care.”

At the meeting, the parliamentary spokesman for the group of expelled deputies, Juan José Liarte, affirmed “the will to integrate” in the reunification process of the center-right undertaken by the Popular Party from “a collaborative integration and under the principles of a project of political regeneration necessary for all of Spain ».

The meeting was also attended by the parliamentary spokesman, Joaquín Segado, the Minister of the Presidency of the Treasury, Javier Celdrán, and the regional deputies Mabel Campuzano and Francisco Carrera.