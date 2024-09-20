The Venezuelan crisis has finally brought to a head the deteriorating relationship between the government and the main opposition party. The PP raised its tone to unprecedented levels and openly accused the Executive of participating in a coup d’état by Nicolás Maduro, while the Venezuelan president himself maintains that the Spanish secret services are behind an alleged operation to try to kill him. This disconcerting situation, in which Sánchez is caught in a kind of pincer movement between Caracas (which accuses him of wanting to overthrow the regime) and the PP (which maintains exactly the opposite, that it is helping him stay in power) worsened on Thursday after it became known that Edmundo González signed a document under duress in which he recognized Maduro’s victory while he was at the residence of the Spanish ambassador waiting to be transferred to Madrid. This political clampdown is not easy to explain: while Maduro is on the verge of breaking off relations with the Spanish government, which he accuses of trying to assassinate him, the PP and Vox in Spain maintain that he is actually in an alliance with the Venezuelan government and has participated in an operation to divide the opposition.

In this escalation of verbal tension, several cross-requests for resignation arrived. While the Government demanded the resignation of Esteban González Pons, Feijóo’s confidant, for this accusation without proof that the Government participated in a coup d’état, the leader of the PP demanded in turn the resignation of Albares for participating in some way in this coercion of the regime. Venezuela has thus become a matter of major internal Spanish politics, which is used as an element of wear and tear on the Executive.

The government insists that it has merely facilitated González’s free decision to leave Venezuela in the face of pressure from the Maduro regime, which threatened to imprison him, and has not participated in any negotiations. Government sources indicate that Albares spoke up to four times in person with Edmundo González – twice when he was in Caracas and twice on the plane on the way to Madrid – to ensure that he had the free will to go to Spain, that that was what he had decided. And González’s response was unequivocal. This is relevant to the government’s version because if it was González who asked Spain to take him in, the PP’s thesis that Sánchez’s government helped Maduro carry out a coup against the opposition candidate himself would make no sense.

Albares himself pointed out that the opposition leader personally informed him of his decision not only to travel to Spain, but to request asylum. “I wanted to be sure of that decision,” explained the minister, who insisted that “Spain has nothing to do with any type of document that Edmundo González signed.” Although the text was signed at the residence of the Spanish ambassador, and he appears in the photos of the meeting between the opposition leader and two envoys of the regime at the highest level, according to the Government’s account, it was only a courtesy greeting —“there is only one room in that residence,” Albares said to explain the photo—, but the ambassador did not participate in any way in the negotiation and his signature is nowhere to be found. Asked why the Rodríguez brothers, Delcy and Jorge, high-ranking officials of the Maduro regime, were doing at the residence of the Spanish ambassador, Albares pointed out that “any person who came to meet him [en referencia a Edmundo González]any of them, did not come at the request of the Government of Spain, nor was it the Spanish ambassador who invited them.”

Albares says he gave express orders to the Spanish ambassador not to intervene in the negotiations because the minister was particularly keen to make it very clear that Edmundo González was leaving Venezuela of his own free will, and not because Spain was inciting him to do so in any way. The minister spoke to the ambassador on Wednesday, when news of the document came out, and confirmed again that he had followed the instructions not to interfere.

Seeing that the controversy was growing and the PP was accusing him of participating in a coup d’état, the Government took action. The Foreign Ministry contacted Edmundo González himself, who has always had words of gratitude for Sánchez and Albares for their efforts to welcome him to Spain, to ask him to publicly clarify the episode and make it clear that Spain did not participate in any way in the extortion of the regime, the main accusation launched by the PP. According to sources in the Executive, González told them that he was “very saddened” by the controversy and that the accusation was “nonsense” and he assured them that he would explain it. This is what the opposition candidate did late in the evening, when he confirmed Albares’ words and “categorically” denied having been “coerced by either the Government of Spain or the Spanish Ambassador in Venezuela.” In a statement, González stressed: “The diplomatic efforts carried out had the sole purpose of facilitating my departure from the country, without exerting any kind of pressure on me.” The text stresses that the Spanish Executive has undertaken to guarantee his “safety during the journey to the Spanish Armed Forces plane” and also upon his arrival in Spain, and adds that the negotiations with Spain were “supervised and facilitated directly by the Minister of Foreign Affairs”, who ensured “at all times” the “well-being and freedom of decision” of the opposition candidate, who reiterates his “gratitude to the Spanish authorities for their support and commitment to the protection of human rights”.

The opposition lawyer, José Vicente Haro, had previously admitted in an interview on SER that he was unaware of the existence of the document, but denied that Spain had the intentions of which the PP accuses it. “There was no coup d’état being promoted. Whoever says that should be held accountable to the competent authorities. We are very far from that. That would be political speculation,” he said, clearly disavowing González Pons.

The Government is particularly outraged by this accusation from the PP, so much so that Albares asked this party “not to tarnish the image of Spain”, but Feijóo was very harsh from Rome and although he did not insist on Pons’ idea of ​​a coup d’état, he did accuse the Executive of collaborating in the extortion of González by the Maduro regime and for that reason he asked for the dismissal of the ambassador and the resignation of the minister. The tension in foreign policy between both parties, far from the traditional consensus on these matters that exists in other countries, has been increasing in recent years, but it had never gone as far as an accusation of participating in a coup d’état.

Feijóo systematically complains that Sánchez never informs him of delicate foreign policy issues, and in La Moncloa they often claim that the leader of the PP is not loyal and what he does is complicate the work of the Executive. The PP, for example, has forced Congress and the Senate to recognise González as president, something that the Government does not want to do at the moment because it wants to maintain dialogue in Venezuela, as Brazil and Colombia do, to try to influence the way out of the crisis and get Maduro to admit defeat and peacefully abandon power. The PP believes that this is unfeasible and a clear message must be sent to Maduro to show its isolation, leading both in the EU and through the Socialist International – which is chaired by the Secretary General of the PSOE – the front against Maduro.

González Pons, the man closest to Feijóo on foreign policy issues, was the one who broke the day with his initial accusation, claiming without proof that the Venezuelan candidate “was transferred to the Spanish Embassy so that blackmail would be possible.” “The Spanish Government is an accomplice of Maduro in the operation to decapitate the opposition in Venezuela. There is a connivance of Spain in a coup d’état in a foreign country,” insisted the leader of the PP. From Rome, after meeting with Giorgia Meloni, Feijóo refused on three occasions and in response to questions from journalists to support or reject the words of the deputy general secretary of the Popular Party. Sources from the leadership of the PP clarify that they do not reject the meaning of Pons’ message about Sánchez’s “connivance” with Maduro, although “semantically” they do not replicate his words. And they focus the party’s position on Feijóo’s demands: withdrawal of the ambassador, resignation of Albares and explanations from Sánchez with a clear distancing from Nicolás Maduro. Neither of the two things seems likely to happen: neither the resignation of González Pons demanded by the PSOE nor that of Albares demanded by the PP. But what has happened is a blowing up of bridges between the two major parties on a particularly sensitive issue for Spain.

The PP’s accusations come in parallel to Venezuela’s offensive against Spain. Albares has been demanding for days that the Venezuelan foreign minister, Yván Gil, confirm both the identity and the place where the two Spanish citizens arrested in the framework of what the Venezuelan government considers a plot orchestrated by the opposition to destabilise the country are being held. Without proof, the Bolivarian leader took advantage of the broadcast of his television programme this week, With Maduro +to deepen diplomatic tensions by claiming that José María Basoa and Andrés Martínez Adasme “are undercover agents” of Spain. These accusations have been rejected by the family and the Spanish government.

Chavismo has maintained an ambiguous and contradictory position regarding Spain, which is not surprising considering the way Maduro and the people around him act when it comes to dealing with other countries. Gustavo Petro, the president of Colombia, is heard in Caracas, but when he says something that makes Chavismo uncomfortable, he receives harsh criticism from the regime’s leaders. His foreign minister, for example, is accused of being a CIA agent at the service of Washington. So it is not surprising that one thing and its opposite can be argued. Maduro and Jorge Rodríguez often refer to Spain harshly, calling its politicians colonialists and arrogant. They do not forget that Sánchez recognized Juan Guaidó as “president in charge.”

The Chavistas have congratulated themselves on González’s exile and have shown their signature on the letter in which they accept the judicial decisions as a victory. At the same time, they have been upset by the vote in Congress asking the Spanish Government to recognise Edmundo as acting president. This led Rodríguez, also president of the Assembly, to present a bill to break commercial and diplomatic relations with Spain. Rodríguez said that it would be voted on this Thursday, but the matter does not appear on the agenda. Instead, a draft “agreement to repudiate the gross interference in the internal affairs of Venezuela by some fascist MEPs” has been registered.