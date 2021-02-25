Half an hour before, the government’s accomplice was Vox, for agreeing, according to the PP, that the 140,000 million euros of European funds “remain in the hands of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias.” Half an hour later, in the same plenary session of the Congress this Thursday, the Vox deputies chanted “kiss each other! Kiss each other!” after the popular voted together with the two government formations for the new RTVE Board of Directors.

Three weeks earlier, Vox was, according to the President of the Government and leader of the PSOE, a party “even with more sense of State than the PP” for having allowed with its abstention to approve the plan to execute the European funds that they rejected Popular and Citizens. Three weeks later, again in Congress, the popular have become, according to the socialist deputy Tamara Raya, “that part of the right with a sense of state” by their agreement with the Executive to designate the new direction of RTVE.

On video, the cries of “Let them kiss!” of the deputies of Vox.E. PARRA (EUROPA PRESS) / VIDEO: QUALITY

Every time an opposition party facilitates some procedure for the Government, the others jump on it to recriminate the felony. It happened to Ciudadanos when it supported the successive extensions of the state of alarm, it happened to Vox when it allowed to carry out the plan for European funds and it has now happened to the PP with the pact on RTVE and the agreement, still unfinished, on Power Judicial. As roles change, the government’s view of which of its opponents has the most sense of responsibility also changes rapidly.

This Thursday’s plenary session in Congress began with Vox in the role of traitor in the eyes of the rest of the opposition. An amendment to the entire bill that regulates the execution of European funds was debated, presented by Ciudadanos and supported by the PP. The popular deputy Miguel Ángel Castellón took the opportunity to charge against Vox for having allowed the plan to begin its parliamentary procedure a month ago, “which not even in their best dreams they would have thought of La Moncloa and Galapagar.” The irresponsible, in the Government’s vision, were the PP and Ciudadanos. “Then they complain that they are irrelevant”, attacked the popular Socialist deputy Pedro Casares. Apparently, the PSOE parliamentarian no longer remembers that Ciudadanos was decisive at the time for the Government to save the extensions of the state of alarm and reproached the liberals: “Every time there is a momentous moment, you cannot be counted on ”. The proposal was defeated, with Vox adding its votes to those of the Government and its usual allies.

Right afterwards, came the debate prior to the vote of the six members of the RTVE Board of Directors agreed by the Executive and the PP. And the betrayals and irresponsibility changed sides at a stroke. The deputy of Vox Manuel Mariscal raised his voice: “This is the theater of consensus that the institutions share in the offices.” “We are a state party”, defended the popular deputy Macarena Montesinos, a statement soon corroborated by the socialist Raya. Montesinos did not hold back in his counterattack to the extreme right: “Enough of the crappy antics and homelessness. What you want is to muzzle the free press ”.

Vox’s outrage was now shared by Ciudadanos. His deputy Guillermo Díaz stressed that the candidates agreed by the Government and the PP have ignored the previous assessments of the committee of experts. And he gave an example: “You have not chosen the one who obtained the first place and instead the one who came in at number 55.” Díaz reproached the two major parties that have not been able to agree to face the pandemic, but to “share the judges and TVE.” “I feel sad and ashamed. What planet do you live on? ”He said.

Among those who do support the agreement, the arguments in favor were not entirely consistent. For the PSOE, it is a way of reinforcing “a quality public service”; for the PP, it is the way to end “the manipulation and sectarianism” that that party attributes to TVE; And, according to Sofía Castañón, from Unidas Podemos, the new management team will prevent him from “reacting with unprecedented reprisals to the first sign that a certain power does not like”, alluding to the dismissal of the screenwriter who wrote the title “Leonor is leaving Spain , like his grandfather ”.

Ciudadanos, like Vox, did not participate in the vote, which achieved a rare majority in a Parliament as fragmented as the current one: 249 yes, the sum of PSOE, PP, United We Can and PNV. When the result was announced, the Vox men began to hum the melody of the supposed marriage. Let’s see how long it lasts, because the stability of couples in Congress dissolves in a matter of minutes.