“In more than 140 municipalities throughout Spain, common sense will prevail,” said Santiago Abascal, president of Vox, this Saturday, during the day of constitution of the city councils. In the plenary sessions held today, the ultra formation has entered together with councilors of the Popular Party in the government of dozens of consistories throughout Spain. In addition to the five provincial capitals where PP and Vox will govern in coalition —Burgos, Valladolid, Toledo, Guadalajara and Ciudad Real—, more alliances have been added in other municipalities such as Móstoles and Alcalá de Henares (the second and third most populous cities in Madrid). , Níjar (Almería) or various towns in the Zaragoza belt. In Huelva, where the PP did not even need the support of Vox as it was close to an absolute majority, they have also agreed on a programmatic pact in the last hours. That “common sense” to which Abascal refers implies, among other commitments, the disappearance of “ideological departments such as those of Equality” in the municipalities where this portfolio existed and has come to power with the popular, according to a Vox press release. , which “has sought with these agreements” to overcome “the simple change of acronyms” in favor of its own ultra policies.

After the constitution of the town councils, the PP will govern in 30 provincial capitals, out of a total of 50, plus the two autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla. The PSOE will govern in 11, by getting the mayoralty of Barcelona this afternoon with Jaume Collboni as a candidate thanks to the support of Barcelona en Comú and the Popular Party, at the last moment. In Valencia, Palma, Ceuta, Castellón, Seville, Albacete, Cáceres, Zaragoza, Alicante, Huelva, Huesca and Segovia, where the PP was the party with the most votes but by a simple majority, it will govern alone. Therefore, it will have to reach specific agreements with other formations to approve certain regulations, such as budgets, and the most foreseeable thing is that it will be understood with Vox. Although only one programmatic pact has materialized in Huelva. In Madrid, Murcia, Córdoba, Oviedo, Santander, Logroño, Badajoz, Salamanca, Cádiz, Teruel, Málaga, Granada, Almería and Melilla (autonomous city), they will govern with an absolute plenipotential majority.

The Socialists have taken over Barcelona, ​​Vitoria, Lleida, Tarragona, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Palencia, Cuenca, A Coruña, Lugo, Soria and León. The PSOE only has an absolute majority in Soria, and in León, it will have to wait for the open dispute to challenge the results to be resolved, but everything indicates that it will govern with the regionalists of the Unión del Pueblo Leonés. In Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, the former minister Carolina Darias has been invested in a tripartite agreement with Nueva Canarias and Podemos. In Cuenca they have formed a coalition with a localist party. And in A Coruña and Lugo they have received the support of the BNG —in Lugo, in coalition.

The first big city that PP and Vox agreed to govern jointly was Elche, the second most populous city in Alicante and the third in the Valencian Community. This Saturday, before assuming the leadership, the new popular mayor, Pablo Ruz, has assured that he will work to eradicate “violence against women.” To emphasize, in turn, that he will fight against “any type of violence.” In Elche it has been created expressly the Department of Family and the Elderly, at the head of whose portfolio will be the mayor of Vox Aurora Rodil. The councilor, present in plenary, has assured that she will promote life and defend “the born” and “the unborn”. In addition, they will end the bike lane in the Alicante town. Also in the Valencian Community, a new coalition pact between PP and Vox has been signed in Torrent, the fifth Valencian city with 85,142 inhabitants. The PP candidate, Amparo Folgado, regains the mayoralty eight years later thanks to the support of the ultra party. According to the agreement, Vox will direct the departments of Education and Family, Festivals, Sports and Health.

In Toledo, where the PSOE was the force with the most votes, the PP candidate, Carlos Velázquez, has been sworn in as mayor thanks to another coalition signed with Vox. More details about the content of the agreement were expected to be given today, but Velázquez preferred to postpone the announcements until next week. The Vox candidate, Inés Cañizares, who is expected to join the government team, has responded to questions from journalists about whether or not she believes that sexist violence exists: “Violence is violence and not all violence that can be exercised has a specific qualifier, then you have to go to the causes and not so much to the slogans and labels”. In Burgos, the development of a comprehensive plan for economic, social and cultural support for the family has been established as the axis of the joint mandate, with special attention to the birth rate and the incorporation of the family perspective in municipal management and regulations; or the approval of a plan against squatting and support for the victims.

Where all the cards have already been revealed has been in Ciudad Real. There, the popular did not need the support of Vox to govern by establishing itself as the party with the most votes on 28-M, but even so they have included them in the local Executive. Thanks to this alliance, the Popular Party has assumed the mayor’s office, with Francisco Cañizares as councilor, and Ricardo Chamorro, from Vox, as vice mayor. In the signed document, the Equality portfolio is eliminated and they commit to promoting “families and the birth rate” with the creation of a Department of Families, “conservation of natural spaces without environmentalist demagogy”, “extend the Easter subsidy” and “restructuring of departments without ideological nomenclatures”, among other points.

In the Community of Madrid, several cities have been falling on the side of the PP during the morning, also reaching coalitions with Vox. Both formations have signed government pacts in Móstoles (210,000 inhabitants), Alcalá de Henares (197,000), Aranjuez (60,000), Galapagar (35,000), Villaviciosa de Odón (28,000) or Moralzarzal (13,000). Neither in Móstoles nor in Alcalá have the specific terms of the agreements yet been disclosed, nor what assignments the party of Alberto Núñez Feijóo has made to that of Santiago Abascal. The regional PP, led by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, had set itself the goal of recovering municipalities that she governed one day and later lost to the left. And these pacts have been key. In Villaviciosa de Odón, the content of the agreement includes that Vox, a party openly against measures to tackle climate change, lead the departments of Environment and City Maintenance, Sports, Human Resources and Interior Regime and New Technologies.

The only Andalusian city where an express understanding between both forces has materialized has been Huelva. In the Huelva capital, the PP was close to the majority and did not need the support of Vox, and, nevertheless, they have reached a programmatic agreement without the entry of the ultras into the local Executive. The president of the Junta de Andalucía and leader of the PP in the community, Juan Manuel Moreno, has justified from Seville the pact between both candidates that “personal relationships are above politics.” Up to now, the Huelva Town Hall website has contemplated the Department of Social Services, a portfolio that included Social Policies and Equality, although without including it in the nomenclature. In the programmatic pact, no specific reference is made to the elimination of the Equality area, but today in plenary session the Vox candidate has said that “ideological” expenses must be ended.

The belt of the Aragonese capital has released more pacts, for which the PP has dyed this environment blue, the demographic and industrial key of Zaragoza, allying itself with Vox, to govern four municipalities: Cuarte, Utebo, Cadrete and María de Huerva. PP and Vox will thus lead a pole of population and attraction of companies, key in an unbalanced territory like Aragon, where the capital is almost surrounded by a desert.

Gonzalo Pérez Jácome, leader of the right-wing populist Democracia Ourensana party, repeats as mayor of Ourense despite having been denounced by the entire opposition for up to eight crimes of corruption. This controversial politician, on whom it depended for the PP to retain the Ourense Provincial Council after the departure of Manuel Baltar, was the candidate with the most support on 28-M and has prevailed in the vote this morning because there has not been an alliance between PP, PSOE and BNG to unseat him in favor of another consensus contender. The popular ones have also reached an agreement with him to preserve the provincial body.

In Pamplona, ​​where the list of the UPN candidate, Cristina Ibarrola, was the most voted on 28-M, an agreement has not been reached between the forces of the left or the right, for which reason Ibarrola has been invested.

