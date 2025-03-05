In his first appearance before Congress, in January last year, Urtasun He promised to go to the Courts regularly. «I have been in the Economy Commission and some other and I complained a lot when the Executive members … or from the European Central Bank they did not attend the commissions. They can count on that I will try to come regularly, ”he said. More than a year after this declaration of intentions, and fourteen months after the Culture Commission was constituted, reality has denied the minister. Urtasun is the only member of his department who has appeared before the Chamber, twice, but none of its general directors or their Secretary of State have done so. Culture has six requests for appearances, a dozen oral questions and almost 70 propositions not of law pending processing.

The PP denounces an “obvious purpose of paralyzing and hindering the normal development of the commission’s work with the obvious complicity among those who should promote them.” Specifically, the popular point to Gerardo PisarelloDeputy of Sumar and president of the Culture Commission, whom they accuse of blocking the parliamentary debate and the inspection of Minister Urtasun “guided, obviously, for political reasons.” In addition to the uncomparting appearances and initiatives, there are two “frozen” laws by the majority of the table: the law of cinema and the law of the copyright office, which week after week they continue to accumulate delays, in addition to a proposal of law from the Senate to protect the historical heritage against vandalism. In these fourteen months, the commission has only met five times. The sixth session was planned to be held on February 24, but finally it was not.

It is the second time that the PP has a complaint of this type, after another registered last October for the same reasons. “We fear that in this new session the situation will remain the same,” the popular ones indicate. Pending appearances such as those of Paz Santa Ceciliageneral director of INAEM, or Jasmine BeirakGeneral Director of Cultural Rights, as well as that of Manuela VillaDirector of the Office of Cultural Affairs of the President of the Government. The Secretary of State, Jordi Martíis another that has not been seen by Congress either.











