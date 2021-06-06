The senator of the PP, Francisco Bernabé, denounced that «The PSOE condemns that the regeneration of the Bay of Portmán is not resumed, at least, until 2026». Bernabé explained, after the publication of the new project that, in accordance with the deadlines announced by the Sánchez Government, «the document will not see the light in less than two years, after which it will have to submit again to an environmental impact statement, which will delay the process for another two or three years “. Faced with this situation, the senator asked the Government of Spain “what is going to happen with everything that has already been developed and with the infrastructures built in which millions of euros have been invested.”

The senator regretted that the coming to power of the Socialist Party three years ago led to an undated stoppage of these works, “in one more sample of the permanent punishment that Pedro Sánchez submits to the Region of Murcia«, As also happens with the Mar Menor or with the plans to close the Transfer. In this sense, the ‘popular’ does not understand how “those who put themselves as a flag for environmental sustainability have thus abandoned the Bay of Portmán.”

In this way, he recalled that “it was a Popular Party government that budgeted, tendered and developed the regeneration works without any problem for several years,” to which he assured that “it is clear that it will only be a PP government the only one capable of resuming these environmental clean-up works, because the only thing that the PSOE is trying to do is to re-bury Portmán Bay forever and under its own mining waste ».