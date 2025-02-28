The National Secretary of Interior of the Pp, Ana Vázquezhas accused this Friday at PSOE Already the independence parties of Want “annihilate” the Civil Guard in Catalonia.

This has expressed it in a statement to the press at the gates of the Sant Vicenç dels Hort barracks (Barcelona), accompanied by the Secretary General of the Popular Catalans, Santi Rodríguez. Vázquez has pointed out that, since Pedro Sánchez He is president of the Government, the Civil Guard is “retreating” in Catalonia, with “376 less.”

“They want them, in some way, annihilate in Catalonia and get them out of” there, he denounced. The popular have met this morning with Civil Guard unions, after having A motion approved in the plenary session of the City of Sant Vicenç at the end of January on the future of the barracks.

The motion urged the Consistory to negotiate with the State the assignment of homes of the old Civil Guard barracks, which would be incorporated into the public park, although he claimed to have “special care and sensitivity” with the families rooted in the municipality.

For its part, the PP has requested the urgent appearance of the Director General of the Civil Guard, Mercedes González, to paralyze a possible departure from Sant Vicenç agents. Vázquez has also highlighted the “assignments” of the central government to the independence forces and has warned that the will of Junts is to achieve border control with the Mossos d’Esquadra and “create a state”, so the socialists “have to clarify if they will allow it.”

The PP sees “ridiculous” that illa asks “sense of state”

On the other hand, Santi Rodríguez has branded “ridicule” that the president of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Salvador Illa, Ask for “sense of state” to the popularwhose counselors of the Treasury in the communities that govern led the meeting of the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council that discussed the condonation of part of the autonomous debt.

“What sense of state is speaking? A agreement that the PSOE arrived with ERC?” Rodríguez asked, who has warned that Illa “confuses the sense of state with the sense of power“. Rodríguez has apostilled that his training could understand the debate on a possible debt forgiveness, but it would have to be given” in the framework of a negotiation on the autonomic “financing model.