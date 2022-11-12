The Popular Party has found a great vein in the reform of the Penal Code to eliminate the crime of sedition promoted by the Government with a view to the upcoming electoral campaigns. This was made clear this Saturday by its general secretary, Cuca Gamarra, who, from La Rioja, loaded all her ammunition against Pedro Sánchez, whom she accused of “paying for his political survival with the law that ensures coexistence between all the Spaniards” and “discrediting the work of the judiciary.” She also reproached the president for his “great lie” because, she listed, he stood for election promising to bring Puigdemont to Spain so that he would be held accountable to justice, to classify the crime of illegal referendum and to aggravate the crime of sedition. But, asserted the popular leader, “yesterday the opposite materialized” with the proposal to repeal the crime of sedition.

The general secretary of the PP also answered very harshly from her rostrum to Patxi López who, minutes before, had participated in a rally in Barcelona together with Salvador Illa. The popular used, for this, the statements of satisfaction issued by Oriol Junqueras after the proposal to reform the Penal Code that this Friday the socialist group and the United We Can group presented to the Congress of Deputies. The ERC leader described as “two great successes” the repeal of the crime of sedition and the improvement of the crime of disorder. Armed with these tools, Cuca Gamarra attacked: «The PSOE tells us that we are the gasoline. If today those who have been convicted of sedition and embezzlement are exultant and happy and define something as a great success, could it be that the gasoline for independence has just been given by the PSOE and Pedro Sánchez? And he finished: «If they are the ones who are happy, it means that they have won. That is the gasoline that the sanchismo has given to the independence movement against the general interests of Spain.

The confrontation with Patxi López went further. Gamarra raised whether he “can give lessons” who was lehendakari of the Basque Country with the support of the Popular Party “in exchange for nothing”: “We only demanded that he stop nationalism and he lost the following elections. He failed the constitutionalists who knew how to think big and in the general interest above ourselves. That is the great difference between the PP and the PSOE and we will remind Patxi López of it as many times as necessary.

The popular one continued to dispatch against the decisions of the Government affirming that the reform of the Penal Code is a “carpet of impunity” for those who have not yet appeared before justice and that the dejudicialization that the Executive has sought to return the territorial conflict to the field of Politics implies giving “impunity” to the independentists so that “they do not have to assume or abide by the law.”

Faced with the Government’s declarations affirming that his initiative is an exercise in courage, Gamarra counterattacked, accusing Sánchez of cowardice and, also, again using the metaphor that the Executive has given “gasoline to the independentistas”, defending that, in exchange, He has abandoned those who in 2017 “fought an important battle to defend the constitutional order and coexistence.” It disfigured the Executive, which has turned its back on the judges, the members of the State security forces and bodies, and the officials who defended the constitutional framework in the hottest year of the conflict, as well as all non-independence supporters who live in Catalonia.

The general secretary of the PP reiterated the commitment communicated by the party’s national leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, this Friday: the reversal of the situation with the new typification of crimes that will cease to be when the government initiative prospers.

Linking the reform of the Penal Code with the economic crisis, Gamarra raised: «Who benefits from all this? Does it lower prices? It lowers the penalties for those who tried to break the constitutional order” and, with this, concluded that what matters to Pedro Sánchez “is not the mortgages of the Spaniards” but “the mortgages with the independentistas to continue being president of the Government”.

In the review that the general secretary of the PP wanted to do last week, she also highlighted the terrible events that occurred at the Melilla fence last June. He urged Sánchez that, if he is unable to hold his Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, accountable in the Congress of Deputies and to provide the images of what happened or to dismiss him “for lying”, who has to appear in the Chamber is the Prime Minister himself. “As much as I try to cover up this crisis with other crises, such as the crime of sedition, we are going to insist that we want to know the truth of what happened, because we are talking about human lives and human rights,” said Gamarra, to conclude: “There will be no bigger crisis that can cover what happened in Melilla and we demand explanations.”