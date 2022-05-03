The Government gave a twist to the ‘Pegasus case’ by announcing on Monday the alleged espionage of President Pedro Sánchez and Defense Minister Margarita Robles between May and June of last year. This latest information has aroused suspicions in the PP to the point of seeing “too many coincidences” in the announcement of the infection of the two mobile phones just now, when the Executive tries to de-escalate the conflict with Esquerra for the alleged listening to more than sixty leaders independentistas, which threatens the march of the legislature. In addition to generating a “ceremony of confusion” that has the Executive as “responsible”. “This is not serious. It does not seem logical that when we have to talk about security and protect the institutions, the State, the one who generates confusion is the Government itself, “said the Secretary General, Cuca Gamarra.

The number two of the popular believes that this revelation may be “a maneuver to put political heads on a platter for independence in order to stay one more week.” “That is the big problem we have as a country: that crisis of credibility that has the President of the Government as its protagonist,” she asserted.

The popular have supported this Tuesday the appearance in Congress of President Pedro Sánchez to explain the course of events about these interferences made through Pegasus and do not rule out presenting parliamentary initiatives in view of how events evolve. But, for the moment, demanding resignations is not part of their plans. “We are responding as it should in a crisis of this magnitude. We will listen in the secrets commission to what the director of the CNI has to say and then we will draw our conclusions and assess whether political responsibilities should be demanded, “Gamarra assured.

The director of the National Intelligence Center (CNI), Paz Esteban, will appear this Thursday at nine in the morning at the congressional secret commission, according to sources from the Chamber.

The popular leader has demanded “transparency” from Sánchez to get out of the “ceremony of confusion” in which, in her opinion, the Government has generated due to its “lack of credibility” and has demanded that it do so “quickly and urgent” and in a “monographic” manner, without falling into the temptation of seeking to group this appearance with that of the Sahara that is still pending.

The deputy secretary general of the Institutional area of ​​​​the PP, Esteban González Pons, for his part, assured this Tuesday that it is “dangerous for national security that the Government announces breaches in national security a year late just because it wants to ingratiate itself with a political force that attempted against national unity. In a tweet, the Valencian MEP added that “it is a Trojan to have a Trojan horse as President of the Government.”