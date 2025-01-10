He People’s Party has announced that it has undertaken joint action in Congress and the Senate by registering a battery of parliamentary questions for the Government to explain why it has “adulterated” LaLiga through the Higher Sports Council (CSD), “taking a unprecedented decision called pervert the competition» by allowing the registration of footballers Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor by Fútbol Club Barcelona.

The main opposition party considers that this step “dirties the reputation of the main and most popular sports championship in Spain.” “Something intolerable and that has filled millions of football fans in our country with indignation,” he added in a statement. And he considers that the admission of the extremely precautionary measure by the CSD “not only fails to comply with the most basic rules of ‘fair play’, but also consecrates the favorable treatment of a Government determined to generate inequalitiesby treating some differently from others.

From Genoa they warned that this “new amnesty” will not occur with their “complicit silence” and expressed their total opposition. In this sense, they advanced that “they are not going to sit idly by while the Government also tries to corrupt sport,” especially when the CSD’s statement came “just hours after” Minister Pilar Alegría publicly declared that the Studying the 52 pages and 60 documents of the piece would be “a tedious job” and the RFEF and LaLiga could make allegations before the resolution of the precautionary measure.

Requests to publish the documentation of the case

For this reason, the PP wants the Executive to clarify in writing, “expressing in black on white a decision that could cause the worst precedent in Spanish football”, if “it is aware of the agreement of the LaLiga Economic Control Commission and the “parameters by which it was considered that Fútbol Club Barcelona failed to comply with the budgetary requirements of ‘fair play’.”









It also seeks to clarify whether this decision “has been taken based on strictly legal arguments” and whether the Government and the CSD consider “that LaLiga’s economic control system is de facto deactivated with this decision.” AND demands that all documentation related to this decision be published “in full” “to ensure the transparency of the process.”

In total, the main opposition party asks up to 16 questions. And remember the precedent of Pedro León, when the CSD denied the precautionary measure to Getafe CF in 2014, or the cases of Okazaki with Málaga CF and Kike García with SD Eibar, “clubs that did not meet the requirements of LaLiga’s economic control” and “they had to assume the consequent damage.”