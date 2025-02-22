The general secretary of Pp, Cuca Gamarrahas denounced this Saturday that, with the case of his co -founder Juan Carlos Monedero, Can It has gone from the motto “Sister, I believe you”in reference to the victims of macho violence, to the “Companion, I do cover you”. In addition, he has accused the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchezto “normalize” that their partners have among their leaders “sexual predators behaviors”.

During his intervention in the interjunalcia that the PP celebrates in Burgos, the ‘number two’ of the formation has lamented that the leftist parties They always “act the same way” when “cases of sexual aggressions in their ranks” arise.

After highlighting that, in his opinion, Sumar did with his exporte Iigo Errejónjust as we can with purse, he recalled that the PSOE came to “honor” already “accompany the trial” to the former leader of the party in Euskadi Jesús Eguiguren, who was tried for “gender violence.”

Feminism lessons, not a

And returning to the Monedero matter, Gamarra has resorted to a phrase from another spokesman for Podemos, the former government president Pablo Iglesias: “Of the creators of ‘I would hit her until blood’, we cover it because The victims wanted anonymity“He commented, referring to the explanations offered by the leader of the purple party, Ione Belarra.

“This is the feminism with which they have been giving us lessons years? feminism lessons, none. And of gender violenceeither, “he has riveted, before recriminating the former ministry of equality and now Eurodiputada purple, Irene Monteroto speak of “culture of rape addressing the PP”, when, maybe who had it “too close to her ranks” was her.

According to the general secretary of the PP, we can and add to these types of cases “the same as the PSOE with corruption: see, hear and cover“. And, at this point, he has addressed the current head of Equality, Ana Redondoto ask if “has nothing to say” on this matter or that “to add and we can cover the corruption of the PSOE, the PSOE has to cover all the embarrassing behaviors of the leaders” of their current and former partner of Government.

He has also sent a message to President Pedro Sánchez, who has recriminated to have attended the PSOE Congress of Castilla y León to give “equal lessons” after having approved the law of ‘only yes it is’.

“There are no Spanish womenyou are the president who has benefited 1,400 sexual aggressors and has normalized that your partners have among your leaders sexual predators behaviors “, said the ‘popular’ leader.