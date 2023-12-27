The focus now of Alberto Núñez Feijóo's PP is more on Pamplona than on the amnesty. Because this Thursday the debate on the motion of censure that will evict its local partners from the Unión del Pueblo Navarro from the mayor's office will take place in the Navarrese capital; because the popular people think that with this pact between Pedro Sánchez's PSOE and EH Bildu, to support the candidate there abertzale, the socialists cross a definitive bridge outside the Constitution and leave them as the only national party defending the Magna Carta, and because they even relate that political decision in Navarra with the anti-crisis megadecree approved this Wednesday. The Popular Party thus accuses the Government, the PSOE and Sánchez of trying to cover up “with the paripé” of these measures the “inconsistencies” of their alliances with all types of parties, except the PP. The party does not advance what it will vote on that decree when it reaches Congress to be validated.

Feijóo did not appear this Wednesday to contrast his opinions with the appearance of the President of the Government in La Moncloa. His new number three, the Deputy Secretary of Organization, Carmen Fúñez, did so, and the leader reserved his presentation for this Thursday, at an event in the Plaza de España in Madrid, in which he will make his general assessment of all of 2023 and in the which will coincide with the debate on the motion of censure against the mayor of UPN in Pamplona. But Fúnez already anticipated that all “the gaze” of the PP “is now on Pamplona and the motion of indignity” and in what they call the “hooded pact” of the PSOE and Sánchez with EH Bildu.

Fúñez will be in Pamplona this Thursday to represent Feijóo, support his local UPN partners and to denounce the temporary alliance of the PSOE in a city heavily punished by ETA: 23 attacks, 27 murdered. The number three of the PP showed that the PP will not give up on this controversy and argued that Sánchez wants it to be forgotten due to the Christmas dates in which the session will be held and even related that strategy to the approval this Wednesday by the Council of Ministers of the great decree of extension of numerous anti-crisis measures.

In recent days, the PP has demanded, even with calls from its economic representative to the third and fourth vice presidents of the Government, to be able to negotiate some aspects of that decree and in particular that the extension of the VAT reduction be extended to some foods such as meat and fish and that part of that 5% to 10% tax for electricity and gas was not recovered. The Government has not listened to the PP and the popular people expressed their rejection of a decree that they see as “demagogic and sectarian.”

The popular ones conclude that the Executive has thrown itself “into the arms of Bildu” to “cover up and whitewash” the motion of censure in Pamplona, ​​an idea that Fúñez repeated several times, who added that the government norm seeks “with its permanent paripé, to remain in power” even with the discussions and tensions that have been evident in recent hours between coalition partners such as the PSOE and Sumar or even Bildu and the PNV. The PP does not believe these divergences and emphasizes that what unites all PSOE allies is keeping the Government.

What the PP leader did not clarify is what her party's vote will be when in a month's time that royal decree has to go through Parliament when it must be validated. Last summer the PP did support these measures, but now they want to study the fine print of that text “more exhaustively.” What Fúñez did reaffirm is that with this type of proposals the Government benefits the rich and those who have the most, in reference above all to the generic free public transportation, compared to the most vulnerable families.

