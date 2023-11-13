This Monday, the PP raised the tone of its criticism against Pedro Sánchez for agreeing on an amnesty for those accused of the ‘procès’. While the socialists and their partners finalize the bill that is going to be registered in Congress, the deputy secretary of Popular Organization, Miguel Tellado, has gone so far as to say that the measure of grace represents a “humiliation” to Spain and has returned to ask the acting President of the Government to listen to the clamor on the street and call elections. “Sanchez himself should leave this country in a trunk,” he stated, referring to the way Carñes Puigdemont fled from Spain in 2017.

The conservative leader believes that “Sánchez cannot aspire to remain president of the Government without listening to the people,” and has stressed the need for him to “rethink” and take his concessions to the independentists to the polls in exchange for the necessary votes. for his investiture. «There is a tremendously serious disaffection towards him and towards his Government in this country. “No one voted for Sánchez for this,” he remarked, before denouncing that he has turned Waterloo into the “new capital of Spain” because “everything will be decided there and absolutely everything will be controlled from there.”

After highlighting the demonstrations called on Sunday by the PP in all provincial capitals, Tellado defended that “two million Spaniards have said loud and clear that Spain is not surrendering. “That you cannot buy votes in exchange for impunity or trade with the principle of equality.” “The silent majority has grown tired of being silent, of having a president prostrate before the independence movement,” the Galician politician insisted.

The popular ones are committed to continuing to act on “all fronts” and have decided to redouble their offensive in the EU by sending letters to the entire college of commissioners chaired by the German conservative Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, parliamentary groups and ambassadors from the remaining 26 member states. As they denounce, in their letter in which Ciudadanos also signs, Spain is “on the verge of a constitutional and political crisis” and they ask for “an urgent intervention to protect the rule of law.”

Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s party has announced its intention to request a debate in the next plenary session of the European Parliament on the amnesty law agreed by the PSOE with the Sobetanista groups because it considers that the pact is a “threat” to the rule of law in Spain.