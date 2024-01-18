The struggle between the powers of the Middle East threatens to drag Iraqi Kurdistan – a safe area until a few years ago and key for the United States – into instability, turning it into part of the board on which the most powerful countries in the region stake their geopolitical interests. The bombings by Iran and Turkey, the US military presence, complaints about alleged Israeli influence, the fact that it acts as a refuge for groups considered terrorists by its neighbors and the disputes over oil make up an explosive cocktail that, until recently, the authorities Iraqi Kurdish forces had managed to manage it, but it could explode at any moment.

On the night of Monday to Tuesday, Iran launched a dozen missiles and several suicide drones against several targets in Erbil, the capital of the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan. Four civilians were killed—two important businessmen, the daughter of one of them, and a domestic worker—but the authorities of the Islamic Republic claimed that they had hit an “espionage center” of the Mossad, Israel's secret services, and that the The attack was justified in retaliation for anti-Iranian activities in the area by foreign organizations and countries.

Hours later, in Ankara, the Turkish Foreign Minister and former head of the secret services, Hakan Fidan, in a parliamentary session, issued a warning: “Despite our sanctions against Suleimaniya, cooperation between the PUK and the PKK continues. [grupo armado kurdo considerado terrorista en Turquía y la UE]. If the PUK does not change its attitude towards the PKK, we will not hesitate to take action.” Suleimaniya is the second largest city in Iraqi Kurdistan and the seat of power of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the political formation that shares control of the territory and the regional government with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (PDK). The PDK is pro-American and close to Turkey, while the PUK is closer to the Government in Baghdad and has traditionally maintained ties with Iran.

“We accept that they are regional superpowers, we accept that we have an extensive border and we accept to cooperate with them to maintain security, but that they do not pay for it with the poor population of Kurdistan,” complains Sadi Ahmed Pire, member of the politburo and spokesperson for the PUK. : “We are willing to dialogue, to cooperate, but many times we do not even understand what they want, because the excuses they use for their attacks are false.”

After neutralizing the PKK on Turkish soil, in the last five years, the Turkish Armed Forces have increased bombings on the mountains that border Turkey and Iraq and between Iraq and Iran, where the Kurdish group's bases are located. The Turkish military has also advanced and fortified its positions within Iraqi territory. But in the last month, they have lost more than twenty soldiers in combat against the PKK, a figure that has not been recorded for years, hence the irritation of the Turkish Government.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

These are not only attacks in the most rugged border areas. Until a few years ago, the Kurdistan region boasted of being the safest and most stable in Iraq, where foreign investment and tourism came, where those fleeing sectarian violence in the rest of the country took refuge. But that is changing. Data from the project on armed conflicts ACLED show that, in the last year alone, more than 3,700 violent incidents occurred in the provinces under the control of the Kurdistan Regional Government, including bombings, attacks, combats and political assassinations, almost three times more than in the rest of Iraq. The number of deaths is still lower (451 compared to nearly a thousand), but the population of the Kurdish provinces barely represents 15% of that of all of Iraq.

In addition to the Turkish bombings, since 2020, Iran and its allied militias in Iraq have repeatedly attacked various locations in Iraqi Kurdistan with missiles and drones, especially its capital. One of the objectives has been the airport area, in the north of Erbil, next to which there is a military base with troops from the anti-jihadist coalition and the large US consular complex, which has led some commentators to ask that the US military personnel to stay away from residential areas due to the danger posed by their presence. There have also been attacks, homicides and assassination attempts – behind which the hand of neighboring countries is visible – against Kurdish activists and politicians who fled from Turkey and Iran, which also host large minorities of that ethnic group.

“Kurdistan has remained outside of the area's sectarian violence and international tensions, actively seeking to contribute to stability. We have told Iran, Turkey and other actors in the region to stop attacking us, not to hold us responsible for their internal failures and their inability to resolve their respective Kurdish issues,” denounces Janghis Awakalay, PDK international relations coordinator. .

Accusation of cooperation with Israel

The fear now is that, in addition to the underlying tensions with neighboring countries, contagion from the Gaza war will be added. The Iranian accusation that Erbil and Israel maintain an alleged secret alliance is an old cliché that is also echoed by other regional actors. “From time to time, Mossad has given aid to the peshmergas [combatientes kurdoiraquíes], but the ties should not be exaggerated either. These accusations are, in many cases, part of anti-Kurdish and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories,” says a former foreign diplomat with extensive experience in Iraq.

It is true that, historically, Israel has supported the Kurdish cause in its attempt to weaken enemy Arab regimes, and later also in the case of Iran and Turkey, when they ceased to be allies. Benjamin Netanyahu himself publicly supported the Kurdistan independence referendum called in 2017, which no country in the world recognized and which further clouded relations between Baghdad and the autonomous region.

According to Israeli television i24At that time, Israel bought half of the oil that Iraqi Kurdistan pumped through a pipeline that crosses Turkey, despite the fact that Baghdad opposed Erbil's unilateral export. That avenue was closed a year ago when the International Court of Arbitration ruled in favor of the Iraqi federal government and ordered Erbil and Ankara to pay compensation.

Last year, Iran already attacked – without causing any casualties – the home of a Kurdish businessman who was drawing up a plan to export hydrocarbons to Europe with the help of Israel. It was “a multipurpose message to various people and groups, and it is up to them to interpret it,” an Iranian security source told the Reuters agency.. In the case of the businessman killed in this week's attack, however, political representatives of the PDK, PUK and Iraqi parties have said that he had nothing to do with Israel. “He was an innocent victim of tensions between Iran, the United States and Israel,” says Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman, advisor to the Iraqi Kurdish prime minister: “As victims of so many conflicts in the past, [los kurdos de Irak] We do not want to be involved in a regional conflict. “We want to have good and peaceful relations with our neighbor Iran, but we cannot remain silent when the sovereignty of our country is violated in this way.”

The Government of Iraq, which is trying to balance the influence of Washington and that of Tehran, has denounced Iran before the UN (which Erbil supports), while calling its ambassador to the Islamic Republic for consultations, and He has also asked for the departure of American troops (something that Erbil rejects). The retired diplomat consulted believes that the authorities of Iraqi Kurdistan will try to continue navigating the turbulent waters of their complicated neighborhood, as they have always done. Pire, the UPK spokesperson, is resigned: “One cannot choose the geography in which one lives.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_