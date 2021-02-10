At the beginning of February 2021, the television network The CW revealed that it would renew some of its productions such as Riverdale, Batwoman, The Flash, Legends of tomorrow, among others.

Now, new reports from the Deadline and Variety media have detailed that the channel plans to continue with more news and that it will produce a live action of The Powerpuff Girls.

According to online sites, The CW has already ordered the production of the first pilot episode of the program, which will star the remembered sisters Chocolate, Bubble and Acorn.

The web portals assure that the plot of the series will focus on some twenty-something super-powerful girls, who feel frustrated for not having been able to enjoy their childhood due to their mission to protect the city of Saltadilla.

However, things will change for the young women when a terrible event occurs in the world that will cause them to use their powers again to defend people from evil.

The scriptwriters of the The powerpuff girls live action series They will be Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody. Likewise, the production of the fiction will be under the command of Greg Berlanti and David Madden.

How were The Powerpuff Girls created?

The story begins when Professor Utonio makes an experiment to create a perfect girl with the purpose of having company, since he felt very alone. However, in his attempt to create the little girl, he accidentally added a strange ingredient called Substance X. After an explosion, the Powerpuff Girls appeared.