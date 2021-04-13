The Powerpuff Girls went off the air in 2005, but recently became a topic of conversation again due to the production of a live action.

Some images taken directly from the recording set were recently leaked, but so far they had not presented us with something official.

After all the hype and the criticism caused, finally showed the first the first look at The Powerpuff Girls, and believe it or not they are already criticizing them.

The CW is filming a series live action of this famous late 90s cartoon, although this time it will take us a few years in the future to show us Bonbon, Bubble and Acorn as adults.

Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault were chosen as protagonists, and in a recent official image we can see them in the role of The Powerpuff Girls.

Bubble, Bombón and Acorn return.

Although in the leaked photos of the set we can see them with their classic costumes from the cartoon, here they have a look much more casual and less flashy.

It is still too early to know what the tone of this new series will be, but that has not stopped the haters, who are already attacking them for looking like ‘feminists’ and ‘liberals’.

At the moment we do not know when this new series of The Powerpuff Girls, but The CW is working hard to make it soon.

It seems that those who complain never saw the animated series, and if they did they did not understand any of the messages that Bonbon, Bubble and Acorn they commanded.

Now that we will see the heroines in their 20s and disillusioned with fighting crime throughout their lives, there will surely be a chance to see a slightly darker plot, but we will find out when it opens.

