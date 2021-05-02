The Powerpuff Girls, the film, will bring back Bombón, Acorn and Bubble. On this occasion, we will see them under a more adult approach that will touch on topics such as the passage to adulthood, the search for their own identity and their purpose in the world.

The images of the production and the look of superheroines were already leaked during filming, as well as various details. To the fans’ surprise, the recordings that began in early April have now ended.

Now that the project has entered post-production, it is expected that they will release the first promotional images and the first teaser trailer for the film. It would also be the ideal opportunity to announce the release date that will bring back the beloved superheroines.

The Powerpuff Girls. Photo: composition La República / Cartoon Network

What will the live action of The Powerpuff Girls be about?

According to Variety, the plot of the series called Powerpuff will focus on some twenty-something super-powerful girls, who are frustrated at not having been able to enjoy their childhood due to their mission to protect the city of Saltadilla.

However, things will change for the young women when a terrible event occurs in the world that will cause them to use their powers again to defend people from evil.

Who’s who in the Powerpuff cast?

Chloe Bennet as Hottie

Yana Perrault as Acorn

Dove Cameron as Bubble

Donald Faison as Professor Utonius

Nicholas Podany as Mojo Jojo

Robyn Lively as Miss Bello.