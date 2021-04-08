The Powerpuff Girls, stars of the animated series created by Craig McCracken, will have a live action version on the small screen thanks to the television network The CW. Little had been speculated about the result, but the latest revelations of the show give something to talk about on social networks.

Following the announcement of its completion, Variety revealed the names of the actresses who will play the superheroines: Chloe Bennet (Bombón), Yana Perrault (Acorn) and Dove Cameron (Bubble). Also, it was announced that Donald Faison will be the beloved professor Utonio. Will the characterization live up to the expectations of the fans?

In order to resolve the doubt, TMZ shared the first images of the shoot from the recording set. In these we can see more adult protagonists while they laugh and use a harness to simulate flight, all in front of the famous house where they were created by the teacher.

One more animated series turned live action. Photo: TMZ / Backgrid

One more animated series turned live action. Photo: TMZ / Backgrid

One more animated series turned live action. Photo: TMZ / Backgrid

One more animated series turned live action. Photo: TMZ / Backgrid

One more animated series turned live action. Photo: TMZ / Backgrid

What will the live action of The Powerpuff Girls be about?

According to the Variety web portal, the plot of the series called Powerpuff will focus on some twenty-something super-powerful girls, who are frustrated at not having been able to enjoy their childhood due to their mission to protect the city of Saltadilla.

However, things will change for the young women when a terrible event occurs in the world that will cause them to use their powers again to defend people from evil.

How were The Powerpuff Girls created?

The story begins when Professor Utonio makes an experiment to create a perfect girl with the purpose of having company, since he felt very lonely. However, in his attempt to create it, he accidentally added a strange ingredient called Substance X. After an explosion, the Powerpuff Girls appeared.