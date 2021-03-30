After the announcement of a live action series of The Powerpuff Girls by The CW channel, the public is waiting for more details about this work. To date, it is known that actresses Chloe Bennet, Yana Perrault and Dove Cameron were hired to represent Bonbon, Acorn and Bubble, respectively.

However, a new report from Deadline notes that the renowned artist Donald faison (Scrubs) will be in charge of giving life to the beloved Professor Utonius, character responsible for creating the three superheroines.

According to the medium, the scientist will have a peculiar, elegant and a bit narcissistic personality, and will go through a midlife crisis, so he will try to fix his relationship with his twenty-something daughters.

The scriptwriters of the live action series The Powerpuff Girls will be Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody. Likewise, the production of the fiction will be under the command of Greg Berlanti and David Madden.

What will the live action of The Powerpuff Girls be about?

According to the Variety web portal, the plot of the series called Powerpuff will focus on some twenty-something super-powerful girls, who are frustrated at not having been able to enjoy their childhood due to their mission to protect the city of Saltadilla.

However, things will change for the young women when a terrible event occurs in the world that will cause them to use their powers again to defend people from evil.

How were The Powerpuff Girls created?

The story begins when the Professor Utonius does an experiment to create a perfect girl for the purpose of having company, since he felt very lonely. However, in his attempt to create it, he accidentally added a strange ingredient called Substance X. After an explosion, the Powerpuff Girls appeared.