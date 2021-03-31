The new live action of The Powerpuff Girls continues to take shape. This tape inspired by the popular cartoon of cartoon Network 1998, will show us a different facet of the heroine girls, but taking up some elements of the original series.

It was recently revealed that the actresses Chloe bennet, Dove cameron and Yana perreault they will be in charge of giving life to Chocolate, Bubble and Acorn respectively. They will play a more mature version of the girls, years after the original story of The Powerpuff Girls.

However, it was necessary to know the person responsible for giving life to these girls. We know that they are the product of a scientific accident, since the Professor Utonio I wanted to create the perfect little girl with sugar, flowers and lots of colors. But he accidentally spilled another ingredient into the formula: Substance X, and that’s how they were born. The Powerpuff Girls with ultra super powers.

That is why the fans of the series expected to meet who will play Utonium. It is precisely about Donald faison, the actor of the series Scrubs and famous also for some roles in movies like Kick Ass 2, Remember the Titans, among other.

A different teacher from the Powerpuff Girls

Choosing Donald faison like the teacher Utonium it was not to the liking of some people. As expected, the complaints about having an African-American actor playing the father of Bombón, Burbuja y Acorn, did not wait.

However, the new live action does not claim to be a faithful representation of the original series. The fact that we have real-life actresses playing these cartoonish girls is enough to understand that we cannot see them in the same way.

In fact, the story itself will focus on the Powerpuff Girls being of a more mature age, missing their childhood in which they were fighting crime. We will see how they capture the story and the work that Faison does as Utonio.

