













The Powerpuff Girls celebrate their 25th anniversary with a free marathon









The live broadcast of some of the most special chapters of The Powerpuff Girls It is available on its official YouTube channel. The series is famous for having three mutant protagonists who protect the world from various villains, while they are just girls.

On November 18, 1998, the series debuted, consisting of six seasons plus three special episodes. The Powerpuff Girls They returned in 2006 with a new edition of Girls Z in 2006 and a new one in 2016. It also featured movies.

The Powerpuff Girls They celebrate 25 years of launching their seriesthe poster that presents us with its live broadcast refreshes us with the image of the small and diverse girls who protect the city of Saltadilla.

In addition, it also shows us the classic villains that predominated throughout the installment. After 25 years, Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup fight crime again and we can accompany them on their dangerous journey.

A new rebbot series is rumored, however, it does not yet have a release date.

Where can I watch The Powerpuff Girls?

The Powerpuff Girls They are available on HBO Max, Netflix and Prime Video.

HBO Max has all six seasons available. On the other hand, Prime Video and Netflix only have two seasons.

So you can do a marathon in the middle of the autumn season to celebrate the series’ anniversary.

