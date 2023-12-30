The massive shelling of Belgorod on December 30 was a terrorist attack committed by the Kyiv regime with the support and coordination of Western curators. This is how Moscow regarded another war crime by Ukrainian forces. Desperate to achieve at least some results on the battlefield, the UFU switched to the militants’ favorite tactics – attacks on defenseless civilians. It is noteworthy that foreign weapons and prohibited ammunition are used for this. The reaction of Ukrainian society is also indicative: local social networks rejoice at the deaths of Russians, calling the terrorist attack a “success.” It is possible that with the bloody terrorist attack the Kyiv authorities are trying to provoke retaliatory steps from Russia. However, the Russian army – unlike the Ukrainians – works only on military facilities and related infrastructure, the Russian Ministry of Defense said. This is how our armed forces will continue to operate. On the night of December 31, an act of terrorism against civilians in Belgorod will be the subject of consideration at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, which Moscow requested on the same day.

“Distract attention from defeats at the front”

The regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported about the shelling of Belgorod by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which hit the city center. He indicated that the hits were recorded in the residential sector. The city quickly launched a single hotline at number “122” to receive reports of all damage and casualties.

Soon, the Russian Ministry of Defense clarified: to attack residential areas, the Ukrainians used Vilkha missiles in prohibited cluster ammunition and Czech-made Vampire MLRS rockets. Most of them were intercepted by Russian air defense systems, however several shells and cluster parts from downed missiles hit the city.

The attacks fell on areas where cafes and shopping centers are located – the VFU terrorists clearly knew that there would be a lot of people in these places on the eve of the holidays. As a result of the shelling, according to the Ministry of Defense at 19.50, 14 people were killed, including three children, and 108 citizens were injured. Five children and 12 adults are in serious condition.

President Vladimir Putin ordered the dispatch of a Ministry of Health brigade led by Health Minister Mikhail Murashko to Belgorod, which suffered from shelling. as well as a group from the Ministry of Emergency Situations to provide assistance to the victims.

The military department emphasized: in the event of a direct hit from Vilkha missiles with cluster munitions, the consequences would be immeasurably more severe.

— The Kiev regime, which committed this crime, is trying to divert attention from defeats at the front, and also provoke us to similar actions. We emphasize that the Russian Armed Forces work only on military facilities and infrastructure directly related to them. We will continue to do so – said the Ministry of Defense.

Izvestia Help The day before the shelling of the streets of Belgorod, on December 29, the Russian armed forces launched a massive attack on military targets and infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkov, Dnieper, Zaporozhye, Odessa and other cities. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that in the period from December 23 to 29, 50 group and one massive strike was carried out with precision weapons and drones on military targets in Ukraine. According to the department, objects of the military-industrial complex (MIC), airfield infrastructure, arsenals, as well as places where weapons were stored, troops and foreign mercenaries were stationed were affected.

On the same day, Russia requested a meeting of the UN Security Council. Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova noted that behind the terrorist attack in Belgorod is Britain, which, in coordination with the United States, is inciting the Kiev regime to terrorist actions.

— London, as representatives of Bankova recently stated, has prohibited the Kyiv regime from negotiating with the Russian side, betting on “victory on the battlefield.” In the absence of the slightest chance of improving the deplorable situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces “on the ground,” the Anglo-Saxons switched to the tactics of carrying out terrorist attacks against civilians said Maria Zakharova to REN TV.

According to the First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, the UN Security Council meeting on Belgorod is scheduled for 00.00 Moscow time on December 31.

“They also demanded the presence of the permanent representative of the Czech Republic – let him explain for his country’s supply of ammunition, which is killing civilians,” he added.

The head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, sent a group of specialists from the department’s central apparatus to Belgorod. A criminal case has already been initiated under several articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, including “Murder” and “Deliberate destruction or damage to property.”

“In this terrorist outburst, the West has always supported Ukraine»

The situation can clearly be assessed as a planned terrorist attack says lawyer, member of the International Association of Russian-Speaking Lawyers, former investigator of the Investigative Committee Maxim Kalinov.

— The shelling was carried out to intimidate and intimidate the population, as well as to cause significant material and other types of damage – these are the main qualifying signs of a terrorist attack, – he told Izvestia. – The punishment for this crime is – from 15 to 20 years of imprisonment, or life. If the criminals are found and brought to justice, of course, we are more likely talking about life sentences .

Associate Professor of the Department of Political Science and Sociology of the Russian University of Economics named after G.V. agrees with him. Plekhanov, Colonel Alexander Perendzhiev. He emphasized: what happened was a terrorist attack, and the current Ukrainian authorities are no different from the militants who operated in the North Caucasus several decades ago. Western structures supervising the UFU will continue to try to help the Kyiv authorities, he believes – for example, by transferring weapons, if not officially, then through shadow schemes .

Military expert, retired colonel Viktor Litovkin linked the shelling of peaceful cities with the inability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to resist the Russian military on the battlefield.

— They are unable to cope with the army. But they can kill defenseless people, and they do. But punishment will overtake them. Their fate is unenviable – all these scoundrels, – Litovkin is sure.

In his opinion, Kyiv carried out a terrorist attack, including in response to the successful actions of the Russian army, since the leadership of Ukraine simply needed to report at least some “successes” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The VFU were unable to achieve anything as part of their “counter-offensive,” although initially there were high expectations, Latvian political scientist and public figure Janis Kuzins reminded Izvestia.

“Zelensky’s support is declining both within the country and abroad—European and American sponsors are gradually changing their rhetoric regarding further support for Ukraine,” he notes. – That's why Kyiv, in fact, switched to terrorist attacks against civilians using Western weapons. Although we all remember very well the promises that the supplied weapons should not be used against civilians. Zelensky now simply has nothing to show his sponsors – there is no success on the battlefield. Therefore, perhaps the authorities in Kyiv are taking such steps.

Now it is important to “explain using methods understandable to Kyiv that such illegal conduct of hostilities is unacceptable and will be harshly suppressed,” says political scientist and expert on Eastern Europe Kirill Averyanov

“I admit that Zelensky could have made such a decision without consultation with his Western partners, based on his insanity,” he says. – At the same time, it cannot be ruled out that there was such an agreement. This issue requires careful clarification on the Russian side

At the same time, terrorist tactics have long been tested by Ukrainians, Alexey Zhuravlev, first deputy chairman of the Duma Defense Committee, recalled in a conversation with Izvestia.

“They always target civilians on purpose. This was the case today in Belgorod, where the footage shows that these are not air defense fragments at all, but targeted missile salvos,” he emphasized. — This happened before, since 2014, in the cities of Donbass, which were bombed almost daily. And in this terrorist outburst, the West has always supported Ukraine, arguing that it has the right to fight as it pleases. And one of the American generals, I remember, even encouragingly stated that every Russian should go to bed with caution.

The UFU switched to strategic defense and terrorist attacks on Russian territory due to the failure of their “counteroffensive,” military political scientist Andrei Koshkin agrees.

“They have already tried to carry out such attacks in the regions of Russia: Moscow region, Kursk, Belgorod, Bryansk. That is, these strikes were an attempt to hit residential areas he reminded.

“We do not hit civilians”

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin called the shelling by the Ukrainian Federal University a senseless, cruel terrorist attack, expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims and allocated a team of doctors for Belgorod as part of the Ministry of Health group.

The governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, expressed condolences to the people of Belgorod and said that attacks on civilian targets are absolutely pointless. “They are aimed only at intimidating the civilian population. I am confident that those who committed a crime against humanity will receive their punishment,” said the head of the region.

— As a result of the attack by Ukrainian terrorists, civilians, children, and many victims were killed. What happened is simply monstrous,” said the governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz.

The head of the region said that earlier Ukrainian militants shelled the villages of Kister and Borshchovo, Pogarsky district, firing more than ten MLRS shells at civilian targets. As a result, a child born in 2014 died.

To summarize, military political scientist Andrei Koshkin noted that reports of attacks on Belgorod caused joy on social networks among Ukrainians – they believe that they “have achieved success by killing civilians” .

Political scientist Evgeniy Mikhailov also agrees with him, calling what is happening “a great disgrace for Ukrainian society.”