Before the voices of Alfredo Kraus, José Carreras or Plácido Domingo reigned in opera, Pedro Lavirgen had already developed a long career in zarzuela and opera. The powerful voice of the legendary Cordovan tenor faded away forever at the age of 92 last Sunday. His vocal power shone at La Scala in Milan, the Liceo in Barcelona, ​​the Metropolitan in New York and in many other great theaters. Not so at the Real, a stage closed to opera during the tenor’s heyday, since he was unable to embody the great characters who exalted him on his stage.

Lavirgen treasured a repertoire as extensive as it was demanding, filled with roles for dramatic tenor and ‘spinto’, such as Calaf in ‘Turandot’, Don José in ‘Carmen’, Cavaradossi in ‘Tosca’, Manrico in ‘Il trovatore’, Radamés in ‘ Aida’, Canio in ‘Pagliacci and a long etcetera. From the Italian verb ‘spingere’, which means to push, ‘spinto’ is a word that defines very well the type of tenor that Lavirgen was, who pushed his voice so that it would come out with more force.

“From the late 1960s to 1980 Lavirgen was one of the best defenders of the toughest repertoire of the tenor string and an essential figure in the seasons of the Spanish theaters of the time,” wrote Juan Matabosch, artistic director of the Royal Theatre. Retired from the stage in 1993, Lavirgen carried out commendable teaching work in the chair of singing at the Royal Conservatory of Madrid.

Born on July 31, 1930 in Bujalance (Córdoba) he was part of the choir of the Teatro de la Zarzuela after a brief stint in the chamber choir of Radio Nacional de España, while he was studying in Madrid at the Conservatory and at the Escuela Superior of Dramatic Art. He completed his training with the singer Miguel Barrosa.

He appeared in Zaragoza in 1959, singing the tenor part in ‘Marina’ and made his debut at the Teatro de la Zarzuela in 1962 with ‘Doña Francisquita’. Enrolled in the Amadeo Vives Lyric Company under the orders of José Tamayo, in 1964 he made his debut in Mexico playing ‘Radamés’ in ‘Aida’. The same year he plays ‘Don José’ in Bizet’s ‘Carmen’ at the Teatro del Liceo in Barcelona, ​​a coliseum where he performed for eighteen consecutive years.

In 1976 he performed at La Scala in Milan, again as ‘Radamés’ and this time together with Montserrat Caballé. Her voice was also appreciated at the Vienna Staatsoper (where she performed for twelve seasons), at the Metropolitan in New York, at the Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires, at the Verona Arena and at the opera houses in San Francisco, Munich, Berlin, or Tokyo.

«He triumphed for decades on the main international stages. Rest in Peace, maestro,” the National Institute of Performing Arts and Music (Inaem) wished you on Twitter, which reported Lavirgen’s death this Monday.

The artist’s family also received the condolences of the great Spanish lyrical theaters. The one from Zarzuela showed on social networks his “enormous sadness” at the death of “one of the greatest Spanish singers”. “In this house, which will never forget him, he reaped innumerable triumphs,” the institution stated.

The Teatro Real, a temple of the opera that could not host his performances but which in 2018 dedicated several performances of ‘Aida’ to him, also said goodbye with respect and affection. “The height of his brilliant career took place during the period in which the Plaza de Oriente coliseum was a concert hall and the operas were performed in the neighboring Teatro de la Zarzuela,” he recalled from the Real. The Madrid Coliseum will honor “one of the greatest interpreters of Radamés”, with the next lyrical performance at the Carroza del Teatro Real, on April 12, in Córdoba, with performances by soprano Sonia Suárez, mezzo-soprano Alejandra Acuña, the baritone Willingerd Giménez and pianist Cristina Sánz.

Lavirgen received numerous awards, such as the National Theater Awards in 1963 and 1972, the gold medal from the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid in 1967, the gold medal from the Círculo de la Ópera in Mexico in 1965, and the Liceo de Barcelona in 1969. , the Verdi d’Or in 1973 and the Jussi Björling of Modena in 1977.