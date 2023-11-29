Club América will face Club León in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament and this Wednesday, November 29, they will visit the Nou Camp at 7:06 p.m. with the aim of taking advantage in the series in search of a ticket to the semifinals.
After 20 days without official activity, the azulcrema team has been able to recover several of its injured players and practically has a complete team except for Brian Rodriguezso finally André Jardine He will be able to field his dream forward since he took the reins of the club.
There is talk that the Brazilian strategist would be considering using Jonathan Rodríguez, Diego Valdés, Julián Quiñones and Henry Martinsuch as left winger, hitch, right winger and center forward, respectively.
According to information from the newspaper reporter RECORD, Victor Diaz, the azulcrema coach could present an unprecedented offense in the tournament to face the emerald team. However, it could be counterproductive, since you don’t know how that approach will play out if you have never played together.
The 4-2-3-1 starting formation that the coaching staff would have in mind is the following: Luis Ángel Malagón; Miguel Layún/Kevin Álvarez, Igor Lichnovsky, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes; Jonathan dos Santos and Álvaro Fidalgo; Leonardo Suárez/Alejandro Zendejas/Julián Quiñones, Diego Valdés, Jonathan Rodríguez and Henry Martin.
In this case, the modification that would generate the greatest doubts is the incorporation of Quinones by the right sector instead of Suarez either Zendejas.
