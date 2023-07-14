This Saturday the Águilas del América team will face the Camoteros del Puebla, in the matchday 3 game of the 2023 Apertura Tournament.
The Azulcremas want to get their first victory of the tournament, when they receive a visit from La Franja, a team that is usually a victim every time they face the Coapa club.
Now, the Brazilian coach andre jardine seeks to form an impact forward for this commitment, where in case of not getting the three points, the red lights could come on.
It is expected that for this commitment, Jardine will send men of the stature of brian rodriguez, Leonardo Suarez, Diego Valdes and the debut of the most recent reinforcement will be given Julian Quinoneswho seeks to continue his scoring streak in Mexican soccer.
However, although the forward is a strong zone in the American squad, the defensive zone is where there are the most deficiencies. Since the last three tournaments, defensive errors in América have cost dearly, even losing important games.
Likewise, players like Luis Malagón and Israel Reyes continue to focus on the Mexican team, where they will be playing in the Grand Final of the Gold Cup against Panama. This is how André Jardine’s ‘coconut’ is to analyze how he can form a more solid defense, otherwise, he could have complications in the coming games.
For now, you can enjoy the match against Puebla next Saturday at 7:00 p.m., on the Azteca Stadium field.
