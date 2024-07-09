The controversy took over the state of Florida in the United Statesfollowing the complaint of a former employee of the well-known Collier family, who maintains that a large number of the Lands purchased last year by Governor Ron DeSantis contain traces of creosotea chemical used in wood treatment.

One of the most important families in the region, with a surname that gives its name to a county located in the south of the stateis under the scrutiny of the authorities for an alleged fraud committed against the current governor. For an amount close to US$30,000,000, The family reportedly sold more than 4,400 hectares to DeSantis in September of last year.

The land, located near the Everglades City area, is the focus of the federal lawsuit filed by Sonja Eddings Brown, a former employee of Parker J. Collier. According to the investigation published by the media Miami Herald, More than 3,000 hectares acquired by the Florida government are contaminated with a chemical used in wood treatment called creosote.

Apparently, The pollution comes from a fire that took place in the area in 1956.whose remains the family would never have cleaned up. Regarding the toxicity of the chemical, the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry says that it can cause birth defects and cancer in people living in the region.

Everglades National Park is located in the south of the state of Florida.

The legal dispute against the Collier family in Florida

The allegation of the sale of contaminated land is part of a legal dispute in which the former employee accuses the family of firing her for raising her concerns about contamination and corruption on the land.

“This case centers on a businesswoman and matriarch of a powerful Florida family, Parker Collier, and the illegal acts he perpetrated to enrich himself by engineering the promotion and sale of 8,000 acres of land contaminated with deadly creosote in the Everglades“Brown said in his statement.

However, a family spokesman said the lawsuit was “baseless and without merit,” adding: “We categorically refute all accusations made against us. and we will vigorously defend our position and reputation, using all legal resources available to us.”