A hitherto unidentified person in California won $1.08 billion in US Powerball on Wednesday night, and thus ended months without a winner of this lottery.

It is the third time in the lottery’s 31-year history that the jackpot has surpassed the $1 billion mark.

The winner had a probability in 292.2 million of taking “El Gordo”which on this occasion is the third largest in the country.

All that is known so far about the winner is that he purchased the ticket at a Las Palmitas store in downtown Los Angeles.

Last year Powerball set the world record with a jackpot of $2.04 billion.and the winner of the same lottery in a 2016 drawing took 1,586 million dollars.

Powerball jackpot winners have the option of being paid out in full over 29 years, or immediately receiving a cash amount, which in this case, before taxes, is $558.1 million.

Tickets for the 349 million Powerball can only be purchased in the United States where people stand in long lines to purchase a ticket.

The lucky combination was 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24 with the Powerball number 24. The draw also resulted in more than 4.8 million winning tickets with minor cash prizes that together add up to $85.1 million.

“This has been a historic jackpot round,” Powerball spokesman Drew Svitko said in a news release.

The lucky one must pay 37% of the total in taxes, since the US tax services consider lottery prizes as income.

